article

The Brief A West Bend fire damaged a Main Street business and the apartments above it. It happened on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 27. Tenants of four apartments have been temporarily displaced.



A West Bend fire damaged a Main Street business and the apartments above it on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 27.

What they're saying:

The fire department was called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. A resident of an apartment above the business said her smoke detector went off, which prompted the 911 call.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The West Bend Fire Department said heavy smoke was coming from the business, which did not have a monitored fire alarm system or sprinkler suppression system, as emergency responders arrived.

As firefighters and police officers evacuated the apartments and an adjacent building, the fire department said an "aggressive offensive fire attack" got underway.

Featured article

The fire was contained to a basement mechanical room, where it started. However, there was "significant smoke and water damage" throughout the building's lowest level and moderate smoke damage to the first-floor business and second-floor apartments.

Tenants of four apartments have been temporarily displaced due to smoke damage and utilities disruptions, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.