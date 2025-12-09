Washington County house fire; cause under investigation

article

A Washington County home was damaged by fire Tuesday morning, Dec. 9.

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, crews were called to a home on Terry Dale Court in the Town of Trenton shortly before 2 a.m.



The occupant of the home was checked out by EMS on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newburg Fire Department. However, early indications point to the origin of the fire being electrical in nature.