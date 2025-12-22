Hartford house fire; Dog located in home, treated at veterinary clinic

article

The Brief Hartford Fire & Rescue extinguished a kitchen fire in a Stonecrop Drive side-by-side unit on Sunday evening. Firefighters found a dog inside the smoke-filled home; EMS treated the animal before owners took it to an emergency vet. The occupants were not home at the time, and no fire or EMS personnel were injured during the incident.



Hartford Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a house fire on Stonecrop Drive on Sunday evening, Dec. 21.

What we know:

Officials said it was around 5 p.m. Sunday when firefighters responded to the report of a smell of smoke in the house. A 911 caller reported that there was a smell of smoke in the unit next door -- and that no one answered the door when they tried knocking at the door.

The first arriving firefighters found a side-by-side unit with a light haze of smoke inside the building and activating smoke detectors. The neighbor was unaware if anyone else was inside the building.

Crews deployed a hoseline into the building – and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No fire or EMS personnel were injured during this incident, but a dog was located in the house which was treated by EMS crews on scene. The dog was ultimately transported to an emergency veterinary clinic by the homeowners after they arrived on scene.

Officials said the fire originated in the kitchen of the house, but the occupants were not home at the time of the fire.