Accused shoplifter in Hartford surprised; store was teeming with police

An accused shoplifter walked into the Hartford Walmart with plans to allegedly steal again. But investigators say those plans fell through when she discovered the store was filled with police. The reason? There was a "Shop with a Cop" event going on.

Accused shoplifter nabbed

What we know:

It is a holiday event Hartford police look forward to every year.

"It gives these kids something to open on Christmas," said Shawn McGee, Chief of Town of Hartford Police. "We take them shopping, and you know, its really a nice event for everybody."

But the town's chief said during this year's "Shop with a Cop" event, things took an unexpected turn.

On Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Hartford Walmart, investigators say 24-year-old Sophia Malak entered the store on a mission to steal. Just three days before the event, prosecutors say Malak stole more than $600 worth of items from that same Walmart. But this time when she returned, police not only knew who she was, they knew they could stop her.

Sophia Malak

A criminal complaint says when an officer confronted Malak in the store, she had more than $253 worth of items in her cart. She told officers she was "just trying to get gifts for her kids." Eventually, the complaint says she admitted to stealing and told detectives "she would have shoplifted again," but "changed her mind" because of the number of police in the store.

What they're saying:

"It's sad that somebody feels the need they have to go out and do this in the first place," Chief McGee said.

Shawn McGee, Chief of Town of Hartford Police

Prosecutors say officers discovered roughly $900 worth of stolen toys in Malak's car. She now faces a felony charge of retail theft.