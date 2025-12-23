The Brief Slinger police recovered an emu statue stolen from a Piggly Wiggly in March. A police lieutenant broke down the investigation for FOX6 News. Two people were issued municipal citations for theft.



A months-long "avian theft" investigation has come to a close in Slinger. Police announced an emu statue, stolen from a Piggly Wiggly in March, has been recovered.

The backstory:

The Slinger Police Department asked the public for help to find the emu display statue, which was taken from the grocery store's liquor department on March 8. The emu belonged to Shanky's Whip, an Irish Whiskey company, which said the theft was not a publicity stunt – and the bird statue was actually stolen.

'This made international news'

What they're saying:

Slinger Police Lt. Nick Garro said they were looking for two people but were not able to determine who they were until recently, when a "good citizen" provided a tip about who had stolen the emu. An officer went to a West Bend home to talk to them, and a woman answered the door.

Stolen emu statue recovered (Courtesy: SPD)

"He asked the female party if he knew why a Slinger officer was at their residence, and she said she did believe so – and believed it was because of the emu," Garro said.

Garro said the woman brought the emu out to the officer and told him it had been "very well taken care of, was fed, and watered." The statue was then taken into police custody. The lieutenant said the stolen statue gained traction on social media, and the department is fad they were able to get it back.

"This made international news, so this was a big deal," Garro said. "I've been here 26 ½ years, and I don't remember any other case that we've had that had made international news."

What's next:

Two people were given municipal citations for theft, Garro said. As for the display statue, he plans to contact the liquor company and return it.