Washington County domestic violence incident, 63-year-old arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities in Washington County arrested a man who they say beat a woman while intoxicated, pointed a gun at several people, and then tried to hide from deputies by crawling through a swamp.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home in the Town of Polk.
Authorities say a 63-year-old man allegedly returned home intoxicated and got into a violent altercation with a woman. During the incident, the man beat her until her two other family members tried to intervene. The man then got a handgun and pointed it at all three victims, and he made a sound mimicking the firing of the gun while pointing it at one of the victims.
The man then fled the home before deputies arrived. A perimeter was created, and deputies found him trying to hide himself by crawling through a swamp.
The man refused to comply with repeated commands to surrender, and a deputy fired less-lethal impact shotgun rounds at him, which caused a significant wrist laceration. He was provided with immediate medical attention and taken to a medical facility where it was determined that he had a broken bone and would need surgery.
Deputies recovered the firearm and secured the scene.
What's next:
The following charges will be referred to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office:
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Armed While Intoxicated
- Domestic Abuse–Disorderly Conduct
- Domestic Abuse–Battery
- Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (three counts)
The Source: The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted the information on its Facebook page.