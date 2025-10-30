Washington County domestic violence incident, 63-year-old arrested

article

The Brief Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 63-year-old man after a domestic violence incident in the Town of Polk. Authorities say he beat a woman while intoxicated, then brandished a gun and pointed a firearm at her and two other people. He was later found crawling in a swamp, and a deputy fired less-lethal impact shotgun rounds at him to comply, and he was arrested.



Incident details

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home in the Town of Polk.

Authorities say a 63-year-old man allegedly returned home intoxicated and got into a violent altercation with a woman. During the incident, the man beat her until her two other family members tried to intervene. The man then got a handgun and pointed it at all three victims, and he made a sound mimicking the firing of the gun while pointing it at one of the victims.

The man then fled the home before deputies arrived. A perimeter was created, and deputies found him trying to hide himself by crawling through a swamp.

The man refused to comply with repeated commands to surrender, and a deputy fired less-lethal impact shotgun rounds at him, which caused a significant wrist laceration. He was provided with immediate medical attention and taken to a medical facility where it was determined that he had a broken bone and would need surgery.

Deputies recovered the firearm and secured the scene.

What's next:

The following charges will be referred to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Armed While Intoxicated

Domestic Abuse–Disorderly Conduct

Domestic Abuse–Battery

Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (three counts)