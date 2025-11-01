article

The Brief A Washington County jury convicted a man of mayhem and more for a 2022 attack. Prosecutors said the victim was burned, strangled, stabbed and beaten. The district attorney's office said he faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.



A Washington County jury convicted a man of mayhem, aggravated battery and more tied to a series of 2022 crimes.

In court

Jury's Verdict:

Court records show 40-year-old Willie Johnson was charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors. On Friday, a jury found him guilty of four felonies and the two misdemeanors – but not guilty of two other felonies.

What's next:

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2026. The Washington County District Attorney's Office said he faces a maximum possible sentence of 70 years in prison.

The backstory:

The crimes took place between Dec. 18, 2022 and Dec. 21, 2022. The district attorney's office said Johnson tied the victim's hands and feet together, burned her multiple times, strangled her with a cord, stabbed and beat her – all while she was held at a residence against her will.

"The victim showed tremendous courage in surviving this brutal attack and by testifying," District Attorney Barry Braatz said in a statement. "I commend her for her bravery and resilience, and I commend the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work in helping achieve justice for the victim."

Dig deeper:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Johnson, a "wanted fugitive" at the time, was arrested in February 2023. He had been living with the victim in the town of Barton following his release from a secure detention facility on extended supervision, from a different conviction, in November 2022.

While on the run, the sheriff's office said Johnson was involved in at least two violent crimes in Milwaukee. The FBI, working in coordination with Washington County investigators, was able to find Johnson. The Milwaukee Police Department Fugitive Task Force took him into custody – hiding in the attic of a home.