MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, April 29 that the team is making available a Bucks "Undivided" T-shirt.The shirts cost $25 -- and a news release indicates all proceeds from the purchase will go into the Bucks' Emergency Relief Fund which helps support part-time employees who are "currently out of work and make Fiserv Forum the best arena in the world."The Bucks website indicates "T-shirt orders will arrive in 14-21 days due to the delays that have occurred with the outbreak."

