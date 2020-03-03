Bucks sell 'Undivided' T-shirt, proceeds help part-time employees from Fiserv Forum now out of work

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, April 29 that the team is making available a Bucks "Undivided" T-shirt.The shirts cost $25 -- and a news release indicates all proceeds from the purchase will go into the Bucks' Emergency Relief Fund which helps support part-time employees who are "currently out of work and make Fiserv Forum the best arena in the world."The Bucks website indicates "T-shirt orders will arrive in 14-21 days due to the delays that have occurred with the outbreak."

DNC moves from July to August amid COVID-19 concerns, 'current climate of uncertainty'

MILWAUKEE -- Democrats announced Thursday, April 2 they were postponing their presidential nominating convention until August, an unprecedented move that shows how the coronavirus is reshaping the battle for the White House.The party had hoped that a mid-July convention would give them more time to rally behind a nominee and unify against President Donald Trump.

'We have to cut staff:' No Bucks, Admirals games 'going to impact everyone' in Deer District

MILWAUKEE -- With the NBA and AHL suspending their seasons indefinitely as a result of concerns over the coronavirus, officials with businesses in Milwaukee's Deer District surrounding Fiserv Forum said Thursday, March 12 no Milwaukee Bucks games and no Milwaukee Admirals games would mean a big blow for the service industry.The Milwaukee Bucks were supposed to take on the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum Thursday night.

DNC Committee launches paid summer internship program, interns to be paid $15/hour

MILWAUKEE—The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced on Monday, March 9 the launch of its paid summer internship program.A news release indicates the DNCC Internship Program will provide young people from Wisconsin a chance to participate in the political process, to see how large-scale events are created, and to learn new skills that will help them grow both personally and professionally.

'Preventative and proactive:' Physicians on-site as international gymnasts come to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Tensions over how to contain the coronavirus outbreak escalated Tuesday, March 3 in the United States as the death toll climbed to nine, and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.Currently, all of those deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle.