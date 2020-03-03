Milwaukee alderman 'not convinced' there will be any in-person DNC events after Fiserv Forum split
MILWAUKEE -- As the Democratic National Convention scales-down its Milwaukee event in the wake of the coronavirus, its problems are growing.
Milwaukee Bucks bring slam dunk of a surprise to nurses: 'We really wanted to say thank you'
WAUWATOSA -- There was a sweet surprise for nurses at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin on Thursday, May 28.
Some delegates, candidates to attend DNC in person; details to 'adjust accordingly'
MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News learned on Wednesday, May 20 that some delegates and candidates will be in Milwaukee for the summer's Democratic National Convention -- just in time to help jumpstart the local economy.When the 2020 DNC gets underway, Joe Solmonese says Fiserv Forum will be busy.
'For the safety of your loved ones:' Woman who lost brother to COVID-19 encourages public to help make masks
SAUKVILLE -- A Saukville company is working overtime to fill mask shortages as hundreds of patients in southeastern Wisconsin continue to suffer from COVID-19.
Bucks sell 'Undivided' T-shirt, proceeds help part-time employees from Fiserv Forum now out of work
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, April 29 that the team is making available a Bucks "Undivided" T-shirt.The shirts cost $25 -- and a news release indicates all proceeds from the purchase will go into the Bucks' Emergency Relief Fund which helps support part-time employees who are "currently out of work and make Fiserv Forum the best arena in the world."The Bucks website indicates "T-shirt orders will arrive in 14-21 days due to the delays that have occurred with the outbreak."
DNC moves from July to August amid COVID-19 concerns, 'current climate of uncertainty'
MILWAUKEE -- Democrats announced Thursday, April 2 they were postponing their presidential nominating convention until August, an unprecedented move that shows how the coronavirus is reshaping the battle for the White House.The party had hoped that a mid-July convention would give them more time to rally behind a nominee and unify against President Donald Trump.
WWE event scheduled for March 28 at Fiserv Forum has been canceled
MILWAUKEE -- The WWE live event scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee has been canceled.
'Trying to help:' Bucks roster steps up for Fiserv Forum workers, 'those who make this place run'
MILWAUKEE -- It started with a pledge from NBA MVP Giannis Antetokoumnpo to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum employees affected by the cancelation of events at the arena as a result of concerns over the coronavirus.
Flat Out Friday's March 13 show postponed due to coronavirus concerns
MILWAUKEE -- The 7th annual Flat Out Friday slated for Friday, March 13 at Fiserv Forum will be postponed, the arena announced Thursday, March 12.
'We have to cut staff:' No Bucks, Admirals games 'going to impact everyone' in Deer District
MILWAUKEE -- With the NBA and AHL suspending their seasons indefinitely as a result of concerns over the coronavirus, officials with businesses in Milwaukee's Deer District surrounding Fiserv Forum said Thursday, March 12 no Milwaukee Bucks games and no Milwaukee Admirals games would mean a big blow for the service industry.The Milwaukee Bucks were supposed to take on the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum Thursday night.
Milwaukee Bucks will reach out to fans who have tickets to upcoming games at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE -- The NBA season is postponed, but you have tickets for games still to come.
Blake Shelton, Michael Bublé, Dan+Shay postpone Fiserv Forum tour dates
MILWAUKEE -- Concerts at Fiserv Forum have started to be affected by coronavirus concerns.
7th Annual Flat Out Friday to be held March 13 at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE -- Flat Out Friday is an indoor flat track motorcycle race on a Dr.Pepper syrup coated concrete track.
DNC Committee launches paid summer internship program, interns to be paid $15/hour
MILWAUKEE—The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced on Monday, March 9 the launch of its paid summer internship program.A news release indicates the DNCC Internship Program will provide young people from Wisconsin a chance to participate in the political process, to see how large-scale events are created, and to learn new skills that will help them grow both personally and professionally.
American Cup gymnastics competition goes on at Fiserv Forum despite coronavirus concerns
MILWAUKEE -- The American Cup is the most prestigious international gymnastics competition in the U.S., and for the first time ever, it was held in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 7 at Fiserv Forum.
'Preventative and proactive:' Physicians on-site as international gymnasts come to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Tensions over how to contain the coronavirus outbreak escalated Tuesday, March 3 in the United States as the death toll climbed to nine, and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.Currently, all of those deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle.
Fiserv Forum to host Holiday Face-Off featuring Wisconsin Badgers, 3 other teams
MILWAUKEE -- The inaugural Holiday Face-Off college hockey tournament will be held at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.