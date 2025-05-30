Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee awarded LEED Platinum certification

article

The Brief Fiserv Forum has earned the highest green building rating, the LEED Platinum certification. With this certification, Fiserv Forum is among the leaders in sports and entertainment venues. A news release says Fiserv Forum becomes the first LEED Platinum sports venue in Wisconsin.



LEED Platinum certification

What we know:

A news release says Fiserv Forum becomes the first LEED Platinum sports venue in Wisconsin. It also joins Portland’s Moda Center as one of only two NBA arenas to achieve LEED Platinum certification under LEED v4.1 for Operations and Maintenance (O+M).

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

Fiserv Forum achieved LEED Platinum certification with a score of 80, which puts it among the leaders in sports and entertainment venues.

Dig deeper:

Fiserv Forum received LEED Platinum certification in part due to its sustainability initiatives in four categories: water, waste, transportation and human experience. Fiserv Forum has tracked its performance in each category over the last 12 months using Arc, a software platform that monitors sustainability efforts according to LEED guidelines. The initiatives considered in each category are:

Water: Added touchless faucets throughout the arena, improved the tracking of domestic water entering the arena and implemented an improved water treatment plan to reduce water consumption in cooling towers.

Waste: Implemented a trash sorting program following each arena event, increased recycling efforts and implemented new food waste practices using the Orca Food Digester to limit the amount of food waste in landfills.

Transportation: Added Bublr Bike and Lyft stations outside the arena, leading to a higher rate of employees walking, biking or using public transportation to work based on employee surveys.

Human Experience: Enhanced air quality management by installing Kaiterra sensors that monitor the quality and safety of air inside the arena.

Fiserv Forum

Prior to its LEED Platinum certification, Fiserv Forum earned USGBC’s LEED Gold (v4.1 O+M: Existing Buildings recertification) in 2021 and LEED Silver certification (2009 New Construction) in 2019, just one year after the arena opened in 2018.

The release says with the highest certification, the Bucks continue their commitment to operating Fiserv Forum as a sustainability leader in the community and state.