Comedian Matt Rife coming to Fiserv Forum in November 2026

Matt Rife is coming to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Rife's next special for Netflix premieres globally on Dec. 2.



What we know:

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at www.fiservforum.com.

Matt Rife is offering fans a variety of ways to elevate their night out on his Stay Golden World Tour. Guests can enjoy enhanced experiences through three exclusive VIP packages.

The Gold VIP Experience includes early venue entry, access to a private pre-show VIP bar with complimentary drink tickets, a photo booth and engaging activations that set the stage for an amazing show.

The Silver and Bronze VIP Experiences also feature early access along with exclusive limited-edition merchandise and collectible swag items available only to VIP guests.

Rife’s next special for Netflix premieres globally on Dec. 2.