Adam Sandler at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 5
MILWAUKEE - Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing his new tour "You’re My Best Friend Tour" to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 5.
Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation and various venue pre-sales beginning June 26 at 12 p.m.
All pre-sales end on Thursday, June 26 at 10 p.m. The general on-sale begins on Friday, June 27 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum.