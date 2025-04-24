2025 Milwaukee Bucks playoffs; new food offerings at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum unveiled new food offerings for the 2025 Playoffs at a news conference on Thursday, April 24.
The Bucks will play the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the first round at Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m.
New food offerings include:
General concessions:
• MKE Cheesesteak Brat
• Loaded Pulled Pork Baked Potato
• Footlong Hot Dog
• Bacon Grilled Cheese
• Taco Pizza
• Whiskey Mushroom Burger
• Loukoumades
• Souvenir Buttered Popcorn
• Lemon Pepper Wings
• Big Cluck Sandwich
Suites:
• Wrap Roll Bite
• Shrimp Lobster Roll
• Seafood Platter
• Wisconsin Seafood Fry
• Bone-In Tomahawk
• Chili Fried Chicken Basket
• Hot Ham Sliders
• Wisconsin Cream Puffs
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Bucks.