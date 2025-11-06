Journey at Fiserv Forum on March 19, tickets on sale Nov. 14
MILWAUKEE - Rock band Journey will perform at Fiserv Forum on March 19 as part of their Final Frontier Tour.
What we know:
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at www.fiservforum.com.
Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.
A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and much more.
