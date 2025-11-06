Journey at Fiserv Forum on March 19, tickets on sale Nov. 14

article

Rock band Journey will perform at Fiserv Forum on March 19 as part of their Final Frontier Tour.

What we know:

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at www.fiservforum.com.

Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and much more.