Journey at Fiserv Forum on March 19, tickets on sale Nov. 14

Published  November 6, 2025 12:43pm CST
Fiserv Forum
The Brief

    • Journey will perform at Fiserv Forum on March 19.
    • Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
    • A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

MILWAUKEE - Rock band Journey will perform at Fiserv Forum on March 19 as part of their Final Frontier Tour. 

What we know:

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at www.fiservforum.com.

Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum. 

