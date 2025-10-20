Milwaukee Bucks 2025-26 season; new food, beverage, retail offerings

The Brief New food, beverage and retail offerings for the 2025-26 Milwaukee Bucks season were unveiled on Monday. The Bucks will tip off the 2025-26 season on Oct. 22, when they host the Washington Wizards.



The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled the new food, beverage and retail offerings for the 2025-26 season at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 20.

What we know:

The complete list of new items is below:

Food

Mezzanine Club: New offerings in the Mezzanine Club include chicken al pastor tacos, chicken caprese sandwiches, Reuben sandwiches, loaded corn dogs, jumbo brats, loaded fries and a Cream City cheesesteak.

King’s Hawaiian: The Bucks will become the first NBA team to serve King’s Hawaiian pretzel bites, which will be available at the new stand outside Section 103.

Flourchild Pizza: Pizza stands at Sections 119 and 224 have whole pizzas in addition to pizza by the slice options. Flourchild Pizza will also add a garden salad and Caesar salad at Sections 108, 119 and 224.

Nathan’s Famous: Nathan’s Famous will provide its iconic hot dogs at concessions stands throughout Fiserv Forum.

Johnsonville: Jumbo brats will also be available at Johnsonville stands at Sections 118 and 223.

Mecca Burger Bar: New loaded fries will be available at Mecca Burger Bar locations at Sections 116 and 221.

Smokestack: The Smokestack stand at Section 122 will add a giant bone-in beef rib, available for the home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and a limited number of marquee games.

Southside Market: The Southside Market at Section 207 will add loaded baked potatoes to its menu.

Beverage

Milwaukee-based Calypso Lemonade, the Official Lemonade of the Bucks, will be available at Section 119 and at all Flourchild Pizza and Cluckery stands in the arena.

CORE Water, the Official Water of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, will be available at concessions stands throughout the arena.

Bars throughout Fiserv Forum will now have Skimmers spiked iced teas.

Retail

Bango’s Workshop, a new fully immersive and interactive fan experience, will open in early November outside of Section 109. The creative studio will give fans the opportunity to custom-build their gear and walk away with a one-of-a-kind item. Fans will be able to customize jerseys, T-shirts, hats, hoodies, basketballs and more with patches, embroidery or laser engraving.

New Nike On Court products, including the on-court jackets and shooting shirts worn by the Bucks during warmups, are available in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks In Six, the Bucks’ lifestyle clothing brand, will have new styles and options available exclusively in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum. The collection includes custom-designed sweaters, jean jackets and sweatshirts, created exclusively for the Bucks Pro Shop, that represent the city of Milwaukee and its unique culture.

Bucks season

What we know:

The Bucks will tip off the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when they host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Tickets for all Bucks games at Fiserv Forum, including the season opener, are available at www.bucks.com/tickets.

Tipoff week

What we know:

Fans are encouraged to celebrate the start of the 2025-26 season by wearing their favorite Bucks jersey on Monday, Oct. 20, for NBA Jersey Day.

Bucks fans who purchase a jersey from www.shop.bucks.com on Oct. 19-20 will earn special offers, including free tickets to the Bucks’ home opener.

The Bucks will also launch the Wear It Forward Contest on Oct. 20, allowing Bucks fans to nominate someone deserving of a Bucks jersey at www.bucks.com/forward.

With the support of Milwaukee Downtown and affiliated businesses, the Bucks will light the town green on Wednesday, Oct. 22, to celebrate the season opener.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Bucks.



