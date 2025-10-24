New Edition, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton at Fiserv Forum on March 21
MILWAUKEE - New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton will perform at Fiserv Forum on March 21 as part of The New Edition Way Tour.
What we know:
The tour marks the first time that New Edition and Boyz II Men will share the stage.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. at www.fiservforum.com.
Pre-sale Schedule:
- American Express Presale: Monday, Oct. 27
- New Edition Presale (Password: WAYTOUR26): Tuesday, Oct. 28
- Spotify Presale (Password: NE4LIFE): Wednesday, Oct. 29
- BPC (Password: BPC), Boyz II Men (Password: BIIMBLVD), and Venue Presales: Thursday, Oct. 30 (Password: FFEDITION),
All pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. and conclude on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum.