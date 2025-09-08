Harlem Globetrotters at Fiserv Forum; 2 shows set for Dec. 26

article

The Brief The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Fiserv Forum for two shows on Dec. 26. Tickets for the shows will go on sale Monday, Sept. 22. For the first time, the team will also debut its new 100 Year jerseys.



The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their "100 Year Tour" to the Fiserv Forum on Dec. 26 for two shows.

What we know:

Tickets for the shows at Fiserv Forum will go on sale Monday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at www.fiservforum.com .

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. CT. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com .

Venue presale will begin on Monday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. at www.fiservforum.com .

For the first time, the team will also debut its new 100 Year jerseys, honoring a century of global impact, as it faces off against its longtime rival: the Washington Generals.

Fans can also expect all-new surprises like the Golden Basketball by Spalding, epic pre-game Magic Pass experiences and an unforgettable Fifth Quarter Autograph session (FREE for ALL FANS!)—making this a celebration unlike any other.

Fan engagement continues with Premium Fan Experiences such as:

ALL NEW Magic Pass : Pre-game access & player meet-and-greets

Celebrity Court Pass : Join the team for warmups on the court!

VIP Bench Tickets : Sit on the bench with the Globetrotters or Generals for the entire game and immerse yourself in 100 years of history!

Limited Edition 100 Year Golden Replica Game Ball by Spalding®, the most exclusive collectible to be ordered in advance and have ready for you when you enter the venue.

100 Year Tour Souvenir Ticket which fans can order and have delivered to their homes to expand their experience even more. *Available in select markets