March Madness in Milwaukee; parking near Fiserv Forum

Thousands of college basketball fans will head to Deer District on Sunday, the final day of NCAA Tournament games in Milwaukee. A sleepy Saturday morning outside Fiserv Forum was just the calm before the storm of March Madness.

What they're saying:

Sports fans have come from near and far to support their favorite teams.

Ryan Brunner: "I’m from Chicago. Coming up here definitely gives similar vibes."

Douglas Cooke: "I’m originally from Maine, but I’m living down in Arizona now."

John Sullivan: "I’m from Crystal Lake, Illinois. I’m rooting for Illinois."

Dan Roering: "Always been a lifelong Iowa State fan. Love college basketball."

Parking near Fiserv Forum

What we know:

The big basketball event has led to a spike in parking prices. FOX6 News looked up parking for Sunday evening through the SpotHero website.

Fans in Milwaukee for NCAA Tournament

If you want to park at State and Vel R. Phillips, across from Fiserv Forum, it will cost you at least $75. The website shows a parking lot on Vliet has spots open for $60.

"That is where you’re at. It’s like anything. It’s part of the deal, so we’re good with it," said Randy Roering.

Milwaukee is encouraging all attendees to follow parking regulations and pay close attention to posted signs. The city told FOX6 News it issued about 100 citations and requested 15 tows Friday night near Milwaukee's Deer District.

Randy Roering and his son, Dan, parked at their hotel and called a Lyft to get around during the weekend.

Fiserv Forum hosts NCAA Tournament

"Just so we could have some drinks and what not and not have to worry about it," said Roering.

Volleyball fans are also expected to flock to Baird Center down the block this weekend. The Badger Region Volleyball Championship is this weekend, adding to the rush of people.

"It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, yesterday was good," said Alex Carr.

Back outside Fiserv Forum, Alex Carr is looking forward to watching his brother play for Kentucky on Sunday.

"It’s cool to get to see him perform at a high level and get to watch him at a place like Fiserv Forum," said Carr.

And a reminder, if you’re coming down here on Sunday for the big games, you’re going to want to get down here early.