The Brief "The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 stage" will perform in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 27. The tour features Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills. General ticket sales begin on Friday, April 4.



Four legendary voices – Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills – will come together in Milwaukee. Fiserv Forum announced "The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 stage" will perform on Saturday, Sept. 27.

'The Queens!' tickets

Ticket presales begin on Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. through the Black Promoters Collective website. General ticket sales begin on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. through Fiserv Forum's website.

‘An unforgettable journey’

The tour unites four Grammy-winning and nominated music icons for "an unforgettable journey through the greatest moments in R&B, gospel, pop and funk," promoters said.

"To have these four legendary women together on one stage is historic," Gary Guidry, CEO of Black Promoters Collective, said. "Each of them has left an indelible mark on the industry, and this tour is a celebration of their artistry, resilience and legacy."

Chaka Khan

A pop culture icon with ten Grammy Awards and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Khan has influenced multiple genres – including R&B, pop, rock, and jazz. Her hits include "I’m Every Woman," "Through the Fire" and "Ain’t Nobody."

"Sharing the stage with my amazing sisters is an absolute honor," Khan said in a statement. "Music is about connection, and this will be a celebration of the joy, power and love that it brings to us all.

Gladys Knight

Knight, the seven-time Grammy Award-winning "Empress of Soul," has captivated fans for over 60 years with timeless hits like "Midnight Train to Georgia," "Neither One of Us" and "Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me."

"I’m thrilled to be touring with the best sisters a woman could be blessed with. We will come together in support of one another and in harmony at a time when love is most needed. Kicking it off in my hometown of Las Vegas makes it even more special," Knight said in a statement.

Patti LaBelle

Known as the "Godmother of Soul," LaBelle’s career spans over 50 years, with classics like "Lady Marmalade," "If Only You Knew" and "New Attitude."

"I am so excited to join these icons, who I call sisters, on this tour! It's going to be something special. And I can't wait to see everyone there," Labelle said in a statement.

Stephanie Mills

A defining voice in R&B, soul, and gospel, Mills is best known for "Never Knew Love Like This Before," "Home" and "I Feel Good All Over."

"I’m excited to tour with my beautiful sisters! Our different styles unite in love, compassion and understanding and it’s important to come together now. Performing with Chaka, Patti and Gladys for you will be electrifying. We can’t wait to see you," Mills said in a statement.