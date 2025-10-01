Nine Inch Nails at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23; tickets on sale Oct. 8
MILWAUKEE - Nine Inch Nails will take the stage at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23. Friend and collaborator Boys Noize will join the band.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 12 p.m. at www.fiservforum.com.
Since kicking off, the tour has drawn over 450,000 fans across two legs.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum.