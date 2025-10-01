Expand / Collapse search

Nine Inch Nails at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23; tickets on sale Oct. 8

By
Published  October 1, 2025 10:11am CDT
Fiserv Forum
Nine Inch Nails (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

    • Nine Inch Nails will come to Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23.
    • Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 12 p.m.
    • For more information, please visit www.fiservforum.com.   

MILWAUKEE - Nine Inch Nails will take the stage at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23. Friend and collaborator Boys Noize will join the band.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 12 p.m. at www.fiservforum.com.

Since kicking off, the tour has drawn over 450,000 fans across two legs. 

