Deer District Prep Showcase at Fiserv Forum Jan. 24, get tickets

The Brief The Deer District Prep Showcase is returning to Fiserv Forum on Jan. 24, 2026. The all-day event will include six matchups featuring 12 high school boys basketball teams from across the state. Tickets are on sale now.



Fiserv Forum and Bound Wisconsin will host the second annual Deer District Prep Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.

It will feature 12 high school boys basketball teams from across Wisconsin.

This all-day event will include six matchups that tip off every two hours, beginning at 10 a.m.

Schedule

What we know:

Check out the showcase schedule below:

10 a.m. – The Prairie School vs. Seymour

12 p.m. – West De Pere vs. Racine Lutheran

2 p.m. – Lodi vs. Mount Horeb

4 p.m. – Kaukauna vs. Oregon

6 p.m. – Freedom vs. Slinger

8 p.m. – Arrowhead vs. West Allis Central

Get tickets

What you can do:

General admission tickets are $20 and valid for all matchups. Fans can purchase a courtside seat for one game for $50, or all six games for $75.

Tickets are on sale now.

What they're saying:

"We're extremely excited to once again partner with Fiserv Forum on the 2026 Deer District Prep Showcase," said Travis Wilson, Bound Wisconsin Manager. "Last year's event was incredible, with buzzer-beaters, huge performances and some of the top teams and players in the state. The 2026 Deer District Prep Showcase is shaping up to be one of the top in-season events in Wisconsin once again. We’re adding another game to the day, and the lineup is absolutely incredible. The 12 participating teams averaged more than 20 victories last year, and we'll welcome some of the state's top college prospects as well. It will be a great day showcasing Wisconsin high school basketball at the state's preeminent arena."

"Fiserv Forum is a hub for NBA and NCAA basketball in Wisconsin, and we’re thrilled to welcome back high school teams in our second Deer District Prep Showcase," said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Operations & Chief Real Estate Development Officer. "We are excited this has become an annual tradition and something fans can look forward to."