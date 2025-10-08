Milwaukee’s newest music venue named 'Landmark Credit Union Live'

The Brief Milwaukee's newest music venue near Fiserv Forum will be called "Landmark Credit Union Live." The brand-new 4,500+ capacity indoor live music venue will open in February 2026. Landmark Credit Union Live will host concerts and community events year-round.



Landmark Credit Union Live, a brand-new 4,500+ capacity indoor live music venue, will open in February 2026 in the heart of the Deer District.

New music venue

What we know:

The new venue is located on the northeast corner of the old Bradley Center location in downtown Milwaukee. It is being developed and operated by FPC Live -- based in Wisconsin.

"Today marks an exciting milestone, as we begin the countdown to opening our doors," said Evan Nikolia, Live Nation General Manager. "Come February, this venue will be a bold new destination for entertainment, built to reflect the energy of a city that lives and breathes live music."

Landmark Credit Union Live (Credit: Live Nation)

Landmark Credit Union Live will host concerts and community events year-round.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"Landmark Credit Union Live will be a place where people gather together, connect and create lasting memories," said Jina Amaro, senior vice president of marketing for Landmark Credit Union. "We are excited to be the naming rights partner of this venue and to show our continued commitment and support to the communities we serve across Wisconsin. This is another opportunity to strengthen our engagement in a new, meaningful way for many years to come."

Landmark Credit Union Live (Credit: Live Nation)

Landmark Credit Union Live (Credit: Live Nation)

"We’re building on Milwaukee’s musical legacy with a venue that cements the city as a must-play stop on the touring map," said Joel Plant, CEO, FPC Live. "Landmark Credit Union Live will offer a modern, mid-sized setting tailored to today’s top acts. We look forward to welcoming fans next February and adding new energy to Deer District’s entertainment scene."

Landmark Credit Union members will receive exclusive benefits, such as Fast Lane entrance access, and the entire community will enjoy special events, on-site promotions and more.