Mumford & Sons at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 11; tickets on sale April 4

By
Published  March 28, 2025
Fiserv Forum
 Mumford & Sons performs on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Mumford & Sons will take the stage at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 11, with support from Michael Kiwanuka. 

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. 

For complete pre-sale and on-sale information, please visit www.mumfordandsons.com.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum. 

 

