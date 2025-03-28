Mumford & Sons at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 11; tickets on sale April 4
MILWAUKEE - Mumford & Sons will take the stage at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 11, with support from Michael Kiwanuka.
What we know:
Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m.
What you can do:
For complete pre-sale and on-sale information, please visit www.mumfordandsons.com.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum.