Milwaukee Bucks unveil new customization shop at Fiserv Forum

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled Bango’s Workshop during a news conference on Friday, Nov. 21. Bango’s Workshop will allow fans to personalize jerseys, hats, T-shirts, hoodies, pet accessories, basketballs and more. Bango’s Workshop will open to fans on Saturday, Nov. 22, when the Bucks host the Detroit Pistons.



The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled Bango’s Workshop, a new customization shop inside Fiserv Forum, during a news conference on Friday, Nov. 21.

Bango’s Workshop

What we know:

According to a news release, Bango’s Workshop will allow fans to personalize jerseys, hats, T-shirts, hoodies, pet accessories, basketballs and more.

Fans can watch their custom merchandise be created with the in-store heat presses and a laser engraver before walking away with their one-of-a-kind items.

Bango’s Workshop will also include a kiosk to customize novelty items – including keychains, magnets, bottle openers and journals.

Bango’s Workshop

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Bango’s Workshop will open to fans on Saturday, Nov. 22, when the Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Limited tickets are still available at www.bucks.com/single.

About Bango

Dig deeper:

Bango, a buck who debuted as the Bucks mascot in 1977, was named by former Bucks announcer Eddie Doucette based on the word that Doucette used when players connected on long-range shots.

The 2010 NBA Mascot of the Year wears a Bucks uniform with the number 68, a nod to the franchise’s inaugural season in 1968.