Deer District Holiday Market celebrates winter season Nov. 21-30, 2025

The Brief Milwaukee's Deer District will host its first Holiday Market in late November on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum. The market will be held in late November on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum. It will showcase a curated lineup of local vendors, holiday-themed photo opportunities and more.



Milwaukee's Deer District revealed on Tuesday, Aug. 26 that it will tip off the winter holiday season by hosting the first Deer District Holiday Market, presented by Deer District BID #53, from Nov. 21-30 on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum.

What is the Holiday Market?

What we know:

A news release says the Deer District’s Holiday Market will showcase a curated lineup of local vendors, holiday-themed photo opportunities and seasonal food and beverage specials from Deer District establishments.

The market is free to attend and will be open daily, excluding Nov. 28, when it will be closed to observe Thanksgiving Day.

Are you a vendor?

What you can do:

Vendors interested in participating in Deer District’s Holiday Market can apply now by completing the Holiday Market Vendor Application.