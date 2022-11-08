US Senate race: Mandela Barnes pursues history

article

Wisconsin’s Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes would make history as the state’s first Black U.S. senator if he wins the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Barnes participated in early voting in October, so he hit the campaign trail hard on Election Day.

He started around 6 a.m., making three stops before noon.

Supporters and canvassers went door-to-door, making sure to connect with voters.

On social media Tuesday, Barnes tweeted: "Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power." He went on to say, "Today, we are going to be loud as hell."

Barnes said his campaign was about meeting people where they were.

"To win, we have to get the most votes. That means showing up everywhere. We have to be everywhere," said Barnes. "It’s not about being in one particular part of the state, one particular county. That’s why we were very deliberate about traveling to as many places as possible."

The final Marquette University Law School Poll before the election, released Nov. 2, showed the incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) with a narrow lead over challenger Barnes – 50% for Johnson, 48% for Barnes. That result was within the poll's margin of error.

Barnes' background

Barnes was born and raised in Milwaukee. He’s the son of a public school teacher and a United Auto Workers member. The Milwaukee Public Schools graduate grew to prominence when he was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2012.

"It’s all about showing up and talking about the things that matter," Barnes said.

Barnes served a second term in the Assembly after running unopposed in 2014. He lost a primary election for the Wisconsin Senate in 2016 to incumbent State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee).

In 2018, Barnes and Tony Evers ran for lieutenant governor and governor, respectively, and unseated the Scott Walker administration. With Barnes pursuing the U.S. Senate seat, State Rep. Sara Rodriguez (D-Brookfield) became Evers' lieutenant governor running mate in 2022.

In the final days before the election, both Barnes and Johnson made multiple stops with the goal of solidifying much-needed votes.

"It’s important that we go all across the state to talk about our values, talk about our vision, talk about our plans to improve quality of life and also hold Ron Johnson accountable for his 12 years of failure," Barnes said at a campaign rally with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey).

Barnes on the issues

FOX6 talked to voters in early November who said they care about rising crime, inflation, voter's rights and women’s rights.

During a debate in October, Barnes shared his stance on abortion.

"If I were in the U.S. Senate, I would absolutely vote to codify Roe v. Wade, to protect the right to an abortion and the right to choose into law once and for all to protect women’s rights," Barnes said.

As for tackling crime, Barnes shared his plan for public safety on his campaign website. In a video, Barnes said:

"In the Senate, I’ll support legislation that gives our law enforcement officers what they need to keep us safe and also holds bad actors accountable. I’ll fight for common sense gun safety reforms, and I’ll make sure we finally invest in our communities to provide education, jobs and opportunity so we can prevent crime from happening at all."

During an Oct. 7 debate, Barnes addressed the economy. He cited energy independence – specifically the development of renewable energy – as a key tool to reduce gas prices.

According to AAA, Wisconsin gas prices hit a record average $4.92 per gallon on June 12. The price has since dropped below $4 per gallon but remains well above the $3.16 average from a year ago.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.