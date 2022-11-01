Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes make final push for voters

With the midterm election one week away, U.S. Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes are making a final push to get voters to the polls.

The candidates had multiple stops in pockets of Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Barnes campaigned in Milwaukee, while Johnson was in western Wisconsin.

"It’s important we go all across the state to talk about our values, talk about our vision. Talk about our plan to improve quality of life," Barnes said. "Also, hold Ron Johnson accountable for his 12 years of failure."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Barnes got help from U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey). The two focused on education, abortion, voting rights and more.

"Folks got to vote if they like social security, if they like Medicare, if they like public education, if they are against the government telling you what to do with their body – they’ve got to vote," said Booker.

Mandela Barnes and Cory Booker in Milwaukee

Johnson said he is the clear choice in the race, touted his experience in the U.S. Senate and in business, and criticized Democratic lawmakers.

"They are fundamentally destroying America. That is what is happening. These people need to be stopped. They need to be defeated," said Johnson.

In a race that could decide which party controls Congress, polls show it's a tight one.

"It’s all about showing up and talking about the things that matter," said Barnes.

Voters spoke to FOX6 News about what matters to them:

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

James Stein: "Right now, it's protecting women's rights to choose."

Samuel Bice: "Voter rights, minority communities getting uplifted."

Pamela Hickembottom: "We have people that are suffering, we need jobs in this city…Crime…"No matter what side gets in, if we can just work together it will be a better place."

Campaign attacks have grown louder in recent weeks. In the final week before Election Day, turnout and effort to get voters to show up is more crucial than ever for both candidates.