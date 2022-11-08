US Senate race: Ron Johnson vying for 3rd term

article

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) promised voters he wouldn't serve more than two terms. Come Tuesday night in the 2022 midterm elections, he'll seek a third term in Washington.

Johnson voted Tuesday morning with his wife, Jane, at Oshkosh Town Hall.

On the eve of the election, he wrapped up a bus tour that included 60 stops across Wisconsin.

He told reporters Tuesday that a third term would send a message to Democrats.

"I'd like to win by a wide margin, not for partisan purposes, but literally so that we'll send a very strong signal to our Democratic colleagues that their policies aren't working, that they'll actually work with us to reduce deficit spending, end their war on fossil fuel, get tough on crime, secure the border," said Johnson.

The final Marquette University Law School Poll before the election, released Nov. 2, showed the incumbent Johnson with a narrow lead over challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D-Wisconsin) – 50% for Johnson, 48% for Barnes. That result was within the poll's margin of error.

Johnson's background

In an essay announcing his re-election bid in January, Johnson acknowledged his past promise to serve no more than two terms. He added he and his wife would look forward to retirement, but the 67-year-old decided the stakes were too high to step aside.

"I believe America is in peril. Much as I’d like to ease into a quiet retirement, I don’t feel I should," Johnson wrote in the essay, which was published in The Wall Street Journal.

Before first taking office in 2010, Johnson launched a successful manufacturing career in Oshkosh. He co-founded a plastics company with his brother-in-law, where he says he did everything from running the machines to managing the books and selling products.

Johnson unseated then-U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wisconsin), who had served nearly two decades, in 2010 by more than 100,000 votes. Feingold challenged Johnson for the seat in 2016, but Johnson won again – though by a narrower margin.

In 2015, Johnson authored a bill included in the National Defense Authorization Act to establish metrics as a measure of border security.

Johnson on the issues

Johnson's re-election campaign focused on a myriad of issues – including rising crime, border security, inflation and more.

The senator has long criticized calls from his opponent, Barnes, that advocate for progressive bail reform. Instead, he's pointed to incidents including the Waukesha Christmas parade attack and record homicide numbers in Milwaukee. Johnson said now is the time to support law enforcement.

"If you want to reduce crime, first of all, you have to fully fund the police, and, of course, my opponent is opposed to fully funding police budgets but we need to keep criminals in jail," Johnson said during an Oct. 7 debate hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

Johnson said the "defund the police" movement is making it harder for law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin to hire.

Johnson praised the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade and, in 2011, cosponsored the "Life at Conception Act." The senator has proposed issuing a statewide referendum for voters to decide how far along in a pregnancy an abortion can take place. However, the U.S. Senate does not govern state law.

The senator accused President Joe Biden and his administration of downplaying the seriousness of what's happening at the southern border. In August, Johnson hosted a roundtable on the crisis with local and national members of law enforcement in Milwaukee to explain how it's impacting Wisconsin through drug and human trafficking.

In recent months, Johnson ramped up discussion on inflation, rising gas prices and its impact on Wisconsin families. On gas prices, Johnson said the rise underscores the need for energy independence in the U.S. – including investment in oil pipelines.

"We were energy independent under the last administration. If you're concerned about climate change, you should be supporting nuclear power, but most environmentalists oppose nuclear power so there's a solution here. It's just, environmentalists like Lt. Gov. Barnes won't embrace the real solution," Johnson said.

Johnson also called the Biden administration's student loan debt relief plan "grossly unfair to families who didn't send their kids to college or managed to pay off their student debt."

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.