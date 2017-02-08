FBI links men's rights lawyer to N.J., California killings
LOS ANGELES — Federal investigators have unspecified evidence linking the killing of a men's rights lawyer in California to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey, authorities said Wednesday.The evidence allegedly connects Roy Den Hollander, another men's rights attorney who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after an attack that killed the judge’s son and wounded her husband, to the death of Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, California.FBI officials in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday would not describe the evidence or explain how it ties into the two cases.Angelucci was shot to death at his home on July 11.The FBI says Den Hollander was the “primary subject in the attack” Sunday at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed and his father, Mark Anderl, 63, was wounded.Salas, 51, was in another part of the house and was unharmed.
'Men's rights' lawyer eyed in shooting of federal judge's family in NJ
NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound is the prime suspect in the shooting of a federal judge's family in New Jersey, the FBI said Monday, July 20.Roy Den Hollander, who received media attention including appearances on Fox News and Comedy Central for lawsuits challenging perceived infringements of “men’s rights,” was found dead Monday in Sullivan County, New York, two officials with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.The FBI said Den Hollander was the “primary subject in the attack” and confirmed he had been pronounced dead but provided no other details.
Video: New Jersey Transit officer performed CPR to save infant born in restroom who wasn't breathing
NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit Police released dramatic body camera footage showing an officer carrying out CPR to save the life of a newborn baby.Police said that officers at Newark Penn Station responded to a report of a medical event in the women’s restroom on Tuesday, July 14.
To declaw cats or not? New Jersey could be first with ban
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey could become the first state to prohibit veterinarians from declawing cats.The bill's sponsor, Democratic Assemblyman Troy Singleton, says declawing is "a barbaric practice" that more often than not is done for the sake of convenience.The American Veterinary Medical Association does not support having lawmakers tell doctors what to do.
Prosecutors: Woman used fire extinguisher to kill husband
WILLINGBORO, N.J. — Authorities say a woman fatally beat her husband with a fire extinguisher inside their New Jersey home.Burlington County prosecutors say 42-year-old Laciana Tinsley is charged with murder and a weapons offense in the death of 74-year-old Douglas Tinsley.
Police: New Jersey man owes more than $56,000 in tolls, fees
TEANECK, N.J. — Transit police say they've arrested a New Jersey man who avoided paying tolls nearly 900 times and owes more than $56,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say an officer stopped Alesandel Rodriguez's car Friday morning after it failed to post a payment in an EZ-Pass lane on the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.Authorities say the car was missing front and rear license plates, and a temporary New York tag inside the vehicle had expired.Further investigation found the Teaneck man's EZ-Pass accounts were revoked, showing 888 violations and about $56,240 in outstanding fees.
Bikers help Bruce Springsteen stranded on side of the road
FREEHOLD, N.J. — Coming across Bruce Springsteen on a broken down motorcycle on the side of the road could probably be a lyric from one of his songs, but it really happened for a group of guys from New Jersey.A group from the Freehold American Legion was riding after a Veterans Day event Friday when they pulled over to help a stranded motorcyclist who turned out to be The Boss.Ryan Bailey says Springsteen hopped on the back of his bike and they headed to a local bar while he waited for a ride.Dan Barkalow says Springsteen was down to earth and they "talked about motorcycles and his old Freehold days."Springsteen was raised in Freehold and still lives in New Jersey.
Man charged for wearing clear plastic wrap bikini on beach
BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — Police say a 59-year-old man who wore a bikini fashioned out of see-through plastic wrap on a New Jersey beach is facing a criminal charge.They say Stephen Wojciehowski spent two days on a Long Beach Island beach wearing a homemade bikini in which his genitals were clearly exposed and was charged with lewdness.NJ.com reports the Stafford Township man was arrested Monday and was released pending further court proceedings.A woman who answered the phone at his house said "nobody's here" and hung up.
New Jersey councilwoman rescinds resignation over 'Christmas' tree
ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — A New Jersey councilwoman who quit after colleagues voted to add the word "Christmas" to the name of the town's tree-lighting ceremony has rescinded her resignation.Minutes after the Roselle Park council approved the change Thursday night, Charlene Storey walked out of the meeting.
Daycare fight club: New Jersey workers accused of making kids fight, sending Snapchat video
CRANFORD, New Jersey -- Two New Jersey daycare workers are accused of making the children they're charged with caring for fight each other for their own amusement.
First-of-its-kind looping water slide planned for New Jersey water park
NEW JERSEY (WITI) -- A vertically looping roller coaster is nothing new, but imagine if it was a water slide!
WATCH: Student slams teacher to the floor for allegedly taking phone away
NEW JERSEY (WITI) -- A ninth grade student was arrested after he attacked his teacher and slammed him to the floor in a classroom -- all because of a cell phone.The incident began when a John F.
Man flees accident because he "didn't want to deal with his girlfriend"
VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a man told officers he fled the scene of an auto accident because he "didn't want to deal with his girlfriend yelling at him."They say David Scarpa was having an argument with his girlfriend Sunday night when he backed into a utility pole in Cumberland County.
Tragic: New Jersey hiker photographed black bear before it killed him
WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey hiker killed by a bear in September took a series of photos of the animal with his cellphone before it mauled him to death.Police in West Milford have released five photos taken by 22-year-old Darsh Patel before he was killed by the 300-pound black bear while hiking with four friends in the Apshawa Preserve, 45 miles northwest of New York.The photos show the bear behind a fallen tree in the woods.
"Wisconsin has good ideas:" East coast efforts to implement law from badger state
NEW JERSEY/WISCONSIN (WITI) -- Wisconsin was the first to do it, and now the badger state might have some company.
Officials "not amused:" 62 students arrested after elaborate senior prank
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — A senior class prank gone awry has led to the arrests of at least 60 students at a northern New Jersey high school.Police say officers arrested 62 students after responding to a burglar alarm at Teaneck High School at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.Officials say they found urine in hallways, petroleum jelly on doorknobs, desks flipped over, chairs broken, graffiti on the walls and balloons strewn throughout the building.The 38 juveniles arrested are being turned over to their parents.
NJ boardwalk fire likely caused by electrical wiring problem
(CNN) -- An electric wiring problem likely caused the fire this month that damaged a massive swath of New Jersey's boardwalk, which had been freshly rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy wrecked it last October, authorities said Tuesday.An investigation ruled out human involvement in the fire, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D.
Fire engulfs buildings on New Jersey boardwalk hit by Sandy
(CNN) -- New Jersey Gov.