Wisconsin justices consider scaling back Evers' veto powers

MADISON — An attorney for a conservative law firm urged the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, April 20 to rein in the governor's expansive partial veto powers, arguing the chief executive's ability to rewrite state law tramples on the separation of powers with the Legislature.The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit last year seeking to overturn four of Democratic Gov.

Sons of Scott Walker, Mark Neumann eyeing Congress; Leah Vukmir not running

MADISON — The sons of two former Republican rivals are considering running for the same Wisconsin congressional seat.Matt Neumann and Matt Walker are among those eyeing a potential run for the 5th Congressional District, which covers the conservative northern and western Milwaukee suburbs.

Without key players Scott Walker and Paul Ryan, Wisconsin GOP plots rebuild for 2020

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans determined to deliver Wisconsin for President Donald Trump next year will be doing it with a party working to rebuild after the departure of its two biggest stars and a rough midterm election that sent it reeling.The Wisconsin GOP heads into its state convention that starts Friday with a plan that depends on rebuilding from the ground up after former House Speaker Paul Ryan retired and Gov.