US Senate candidates pitch for your vote in southeast Wisconsin

As early, in-person voting kicks off in Wisconsin two weeks before Election Day, U.S. Senate candidates urged voters to cast their ballots early.

"This year, we are asking Republicans to vote early and there are a number of reasons for doing that," Sen Ron Johnson said. "You have to watch the weather. We are always concerned about bad weather depressing turnout. But we have a robust turnout effort. Our effort will be obviously focused on people who we know are going to vote. If you’ve already voted, we don’t need to spend any time contacting you and bugging you, quite honestly. So, if you go vote early, we’ll know that, and we can turn our attention to Republicans who maybe you have to coax to the polls."

Sen. Ron Johnson

Both candidates for U.S. Senate made pitches to get out the vote on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the first day of Wisconsin's early voting.

"It’s one of the reasons why I decided to come out here to early vote to make sure that people have trust and faith in the process. We’re going to make sure that all the ballots are counted, make sure that this is a safe and secure process. I trust the process," Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said.

The nation watches Wisconsin. With so much on the line across the country, the Wisconsin race will help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. Since voting is underway, the candidates presented their closing arguments to those voting early.

"In the next two weeks, we have the real opportunity, like never before to totally change the game. To give a voice to working class people. The Senate is a broken place, does not truly represent our values, does not reflect the diversity, the experiences of most people in this country, and we will never change Washington unless we change the people we send to Washington," said Barnes, the Democratic candidate.

Mandela Barnes

"This assault on what we hold dear: our culture, assault on the family, so in a macro sense, that’s really what this election is about. It’s literally about saving what we hold so dear, what we love about this country," said Johnson, the Republican incumbent.

Johnson said he likes to vote on Election Day, while Barnes cast his ballot on the first day of early voting at the Clinton Rose Senior Center in Milwaukee. He then joined a roundtable with the SEIU – Service Employees International Union.

"There’s a lot of people out there who are turning their backs on working people. And I am running against one of them. This is a person who has absolutely given up on the working class. Ron Johnson does not represent our interests," Barnes said.

Sen. Johnson rallied in Waukesha.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"If you love this country, if you love Wisconsin, if you’re concerned about our future, I’m asking everybody to join us," Johnson said.

After all the speeches, ads, and calls, it all comes to down to this – you decide.

Communities across the state are opening up for early voting. You can check with your clerk on times and places.