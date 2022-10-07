Senate debate: Wisconsin's Johnson, Barnes take stage
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's two candidates for U.S. Senate take the debate stage Friday night, Oct. 7 after months of pounding their opponents on TV and at campaign stops across the state.
The race between Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes could decide which party takes control of the U.S. Senate.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.