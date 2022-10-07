Senate debate: Wisconsin's Johnson, Barnes take stage

Wisconsin's two candidates for U.S. Senate take the debate stage Friday night, Oct. 7 after months of pounding their opponents on TV and at campaign stops across the state.

The race between Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes could decide which party takes control of the U.S. Senate.

Read more FOX6 News coverage about the candidates:

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.