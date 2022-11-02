New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day.

According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.

The latest poll also measures public opinion on the direction of the state, state funding for police, parental leave, public schools, abortion policy, and confidence in the accuracy of this year’s elections and in the 2020 election. Attention to news about the Supreme Court’s June 2022 abortion decision, and the January 6 committee hearings is also measured. Concern about several issues is surveyed, including public schools, inflation, crime, abortion policy, taxes, gun violence, illegal immigration, coronavirus, and ensuring votes are accurately counted.

The Marquette Law School Poll is the most extensive statewide polling project in Wisconsin history.