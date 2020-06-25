Gov. Evers responds to Pres. Trump's plan to deploy federal officers in Milwaukee: 'Not welcome'
President Donald Trump announced he will send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration’s intervention into local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle.
Wisconsin's largest teachers unions call for online school
MADISON — Teachers unions for Wisconsin's five largest school districts asked Gov.
Wisconsin unemployment drops to 8.5%, below national rate
MADISON — Wisconsin's unemployment rate dropped to 8.5% in June — a bit of good news that came Thursday as Democratic lawmakers released proposals to remove obstacles and broaden access to unemployment benefits.The jobless numbers also came as Gov.
Gov. Tony Evers issues 18 more pardons: 'Making positive contributions to society'
MADISON, Wis. — Gov.
Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall
MADISON — Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously Thursday, July 9 by the Board of Regents after interim President Tommy Thompson said there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate.Thompson, the former Republican governor and U.S. Department of Health Services secretary, strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job last week.
Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws
MADISON, Wis. — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that stripped power from the incoming Democratic attorney general just before he took office in 2019.The court rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, handing another win to Republicans who have scored multiple high-profile victories before the conservative court in recent years.The ruling marks the second time that the court has upheld the lame-duck laws passed in December 2018, just weeks before Gov.
Wisconsin Republicans announce unemployment relief plan; 141K still waiting for benefits
MADISON -- 141,000 Wisconsinites are still waiting on their unemployment claims.
Gov. Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks
MADISON — The Wisconsin Capitol building will not reopen next week, as had been planned, and state employees will have to wear masks whenever they're working indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov.
'Critically important:' Gov. Evers announces I-94 East-West Corridor project to move forward
MADISON -- Wisconsin Gov.
COVID-19 test results paint a bleak picture of Wisconsin's effort to flatten the curve
MILWAUKEE -- Thousands are being tested for the coronavirus across Wisconsin every day -- and the results paint a bleak picture for the state's efforts to flatten the curve.
Dane County becomes Wisconsin's 1st with mask requirement: 'Every time we leave the house'
MADISON — All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind issued Tuesday in Wisconsin as cases of COVID-19 are rising in the state, particularly among young adults.
Gov. Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules
MADISON — Gov.
Senator Carpenter announces 'successful surgery' after attack during protest near Capitol
MADISON -- In a news release Tuesday evening, June 30, State Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) announced he had "successful surgery" Tuesday morning after an attack during protests near the Capitol June 23-24.Crowds outside the Capitol tore down two statues following the arrest of a Black man who was at a restaurant with a megaphone and a baseball bat.Sen.
Madison unrest: Protesters beat and robbed Black man on video
MADISON -- As chaos erupted at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday night, June 23, protesters beat and robbed a black man while a biracial woman was later burned with lighter fluid by men she described to authorities as white.