MILWAUKEE -- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee described a testy interview between Senator Ron Johnson and Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" Sunday, Oct. 6 as Washington at its worst.The back and forth lasted more than nine minutes, with Senator Johnson and Todd engaged in a heated argument."Senator, can we--," Todd asked."No, no, no -- what does this have to do with Ukraine?" said Senator Johnson. "What does this have to do with Ukraine?"When pressed on a quote featured in the Wall Street Journal that Senator Johnson winced at the suggestion that military aid might be linked to Ukraine's willingness to investigate President Donald Trump's political rival Joe Biden, Senator Johnson replied by suggesting President Trump had been set up.

October 7, 2019