Sen. Johnson withdraws co-filed proposal to swap Columbus Day with Juneteenth as new federal holiday
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Friday, July 3, that they are withdrawing a proposed amendment that sought to swap Columbus Day and Juneteenth as federal holidays.The senators initially filed the proposal on July 1.According to a news release on Sen.
Sen. Johnson co-files amendment to replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth as new federal holiday
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens.
Sen. Ron Johnson says all Wisconsin schools should open in fall
MADISON — Republican U.S. Sen.
Police: Roughly 1,500 assemble in protest of 'Safer at Home' order at state Capitol
MADISON -- Raising the alarm in the land of the free, the demonstration protested the Gov.
DWD: 29,300 unemployment applications submitted in Wisconsin in 4 days
MADISON -- Unemployment claims by workers displaced due to the coronavirus pandemic skyrocketed since Sunday, March 15.Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said Thursday, March 19 preliminary numbers showed there were 1,500 claims on Sunday, 4,300 on Monday, 8,500 on Tuesday, and 15,000 on Wednesday.Gov.
Sen. Johnson may self-quarantine, met with person who later tested positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON --A spokesman for Wisconsin Sen.
'Our hearts go out:' Leaders from city, state, nation react to Miller Brewery shooting
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Governor Tony Evers shared messages in the wake of the Miller Brewery shooting to not only the people of Milwaukee, but all of Wisconsin.Police say five people were fatally shot, and the shooter, a Milwaukee man, 51, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GOP opens Milwaukee campaign office to 'pursue every vote;' some in community question motive
MILWAUKEE -- Senator Ron Johnson was in Milwaukee Thursday, Feb. 6 to help open a Republican Party campaign office in a neighborhood not used to seeing one -- the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.
House impeachment managers make their case to remove President Trump from office
WASHINGTON -- House impeachment managers rest on day one of their opening statements -- they'll pick up the case again Thursday, Jan. 23.
Wisconsin Senators prepared for President Trump impeachment trial: 'A unique responsibility'
WASHINGTON -- Both Wisconsin Senators -- Ron Johnson (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D) -- pledge to be impartial.
White House staffers learn about success of The Joseph Project during Milwaukee visit
MILWAUKEE -- Several White House staffers made their way to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 14 ahead of the president's visit.
President Trump signs bill renaming Wisconsin post office after firefighter killed in explosion
MADISON — President Donald Trump has signed a bill renaming the Sun Prairie post office after a firefighter killed in an explosion last year.U.S. Sen.
US Senator Ron Johnson joins Republicans questioning Syria policy
OSHKOSH — Wisconsin Sen.
Political expert calls Senator Ron Johnson's 'Meet the Press' interview Washington at its worst
MILWAUKEE -- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee described a testy interview between Senator Ron Johnson and Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" Sunday, Oct. 6 as Washington at its worst.The back and forth lasted more than nine minutes, with Senator Johnson and Todd engaged in a heated argument."Senator, can we--," Todd asked."No, no, no -- what does this have to do with Ukraine?" said Senator Johnson. "What does this have to do with Ukraine?"When pressed on a quote featured in the Wall Street Journal that Senator Johnson winced at the suggestion that military aid might be linked to Ukraine's willingness to investigate President Donald Trump's political rival Joe Biden, Senator Johnson replied by suggesting President Trump had been set up.
'Who set him up?' Ron Johnson, on 'Meet the Press' says he 'doesn't trust' the CIA or FBI
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A second whistleblower came forward, saying they have information about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine -- the focus of an impeachment inquiry.The attorney for both whistleblowers said this person has "firsthand knowledge" to corroborate allegations in the original complaint.The whistleblowers accused President Trump of pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political opponents, and a White House coverup.U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, (R-Wisconsin) defended President Trump Sunday morning, Oct. 6 on Meet the Press with a conspiracy theory, suggesting he was set up."Unlike the narrative of the press that President Trump wants to dig up dirt on his 2020 opponent, what he wants is he wants an accounting of what happened in 2016," said Senator Johnson. "Who set him up?
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says Russia denied him a visa
MADISON — U.S. Sen.
Senator Ron Johnson appears to signal support for 'red flag' law
MADISON — Republican U.S. Sen.
Operation Safe Return: Ron Johnson among 9 senators pushing for program to speed up asylum claims
WASHINGTON -- A Wisconsin lawmaker says he may have a solution for some of the problems at the border.