MILWAUKEE -- The MPS Foundation announced on Tuesday, July 21 a matching-gift fundraising challenge issued by the Zilber Family Foundation and the Burke Foundation.The foundations will match up $200,000 in donations to the #ConnectMilwaukee fundraising campaign, meaning a donation of $10 turns into $20, $500 becomes $1,000, and a $50,000 donation becomes $100,000 for the MPS Foundation.

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors set a special meeting for Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "the phased-in MPS school reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year."The meeting will be held virtually -- and public testimony will be heard during the meeting.Those who wish to testify must register in advance to receive a participation code to enter the meeting.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released on Monday, June 29 its School Reopening Survey for students and families to gather input on how to safely welcome back students for the 2020-21 school year.Surveys will be distributed to families via email, US Mail, and other methods and will ask how they feel MPS can best serve families this upcoming year.MPS administration recently outlined scenarios that will be considered for students and educators returning in the fall.MPS Superintendent Keith Posley issued the following statement in a news release:

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools and the GE Foundation announced on Wednesday, June 17 the creation of six digital fabrication labs to help inspire and prepare MPS students for a STEM-driven and innovative future.The GE Innovation Labs are the final phase of the GE Foundation grant to MPS in 2010 that will conclude during the 2020-21 school year.The GE Innovation Labs will serve as a place for MPS students to learn, create, play and invent using problem-solving skills, teamwork and tools for authentic problems.