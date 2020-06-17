$200K matching gift challenge for #ConnectMilwaukee issued by 2 local foundations
MILWAUKEE -- The MPS Foundation announced on Tuesday, July 21 a matching-gift fundraising challenge issued by the Zilber Family Foundation and the Burke Foundation.The foundations will match up $200,000 in donations to the #ConnectMilwaukee fundraising campaign, meaning a donation of $10 turns into $20, $500 becomes $1,000, and a $50,000 donation becomes $100,000 for the MPS Foundation.
Protesters gather in Milwaukee, call for in-person classes this fall
Calls are growing louder for schools to reopen this fall. Demonstrations are underway Monday, July 20 in downtown Milwaukee at the Zeidler Building -- calling for schools to have in-person classes this fall.
MPS to start school year virtually due to COVID-19: 'We just have to follow the science'
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has decided to start with online classes as COVID-19 cases surge in southeast Wisconsin.
MPS board unanimously passes 3-phase back-to-school plan, recommended 2020-21 calendars
Milwaukee Public School board unanimously voted Thursday night, July 16 to move forward with a virtual start of the 2020-2021 school year — Phase 1 of the proposed 3-phase plan.
Open Record Special Edition: What's the plan?
MILWAUKEE -- Will everything be done virtually?
'Complicated decision:' Questions remain as MPS looks to determine fall learning plans
MILWAUKEE -- Officials with Milwaukee Public Schools are preparing to meet virtually on Thursday, July 16 with plans to determine how schools will navigate learning come fall.It's a dilemma parents and caregivers likely didn't expect they'd be facing.
'Lessons learned:' MPS holds drive-thru enrollment for fall classes; reopening plan set for vote
MILWAUKEE -- With doors at Milwaukee Public Schools locked, families who would normally come to the district building to enroll their children are now registering for classes curbside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.With no physical contact and being confined to their own personal space, social distancing for MPS staff and families has already begun.
'Students need a bailout:' MPS teachers, administrators question possible return to classrooms
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools teachers and administrators are weighing in on the district's proposed reopening plan, expressing concerns about a possible return to the classroom this fall.
Enroll curbside! 4 dates available for families to enroll at MPS Central Services
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools on Tuesday, July 14 is hosting its first day of curbside enrollment.
MPS board sets special meeting to discuss reopening schools in fall; deadline for public testimony
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors set a special meeting for Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "the phased-in MPS school reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year."The meeting will be held virtually -- and public testimony will be heard during the meeting.Those who wish to testify must register in advance to receive a participation code to enter the meeting.
School districts in SE Wisconsin make plans as fall classes approach: 'Doing everything we can'
MILWAUKEE -- President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen in the fall.
MPS urges parents to fill out school reopening survey: 'You know what's best for your family'
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is debating what its reopening plan will look like for the fall -- and time is ticking for parents to share their thoughts on the matter.
What do you think? Milwaukee Public Schools releases School Reopening Survey
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released on Monday, June 29 its School Reopening Survey for students and families to gather input on how to safely welcome back students for the 2020-21 school year.Surveys will be distributed to families via email, US Mail, and other methods and will ask how they feel MPS can best serve families this upcoming year.MPS administration recently outlined scenarios that will be considered for students and educators returning in the fall.MPS Superintendent Keith Posley issued the following statement in a news release:
MPS discusses reopening plan, includes 3 possible scenarios
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools is discussing reopening plans for students come fall.
#ConnectMilwaukee campaign receives $260K donation from anonymous donor
MILWAUKEE -- A local donor has contributed $260,000 to the MPS Foundation's #ConnectMilwaukee campaign.
MPS Board unanimously passes resolution to end contracts with Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors on Thursday night, June 18 passed a resolution that ends the district's contracts with the Milwaukee Police Department.The decision was unanimous, with some minor amendments made to the wording of the proposed resolution.
GE Innovation Labs to be built at 6 MPS middle schools, district announces
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools and the GE Foundation announced on Wednesday, June 17 the creation of six digital fabrication labs to help inspire and prepare MPS students for a STEM-driven and innovative future.The GE Innovation Labs are the final phase of the GE Foundation grant to MPS in 2010 that will conclude during the 2020-21 school year.The GE Innovation Labs will serve as a place for MPS students to learn, create, play and invent using problem-solving skills, teamwork and tools for authentic problems.