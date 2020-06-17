MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released on Monday, June 29 its School Reopening Survey for students and families to gather input on how to safely welcome back students for the 2020-21 school year.Surveys will be distributed to families via email, US Mail, and other methods and will ask how they feel MPS can best serve families this upcoming year.MPS administration recently outlined scenarios that will be considered for students and educators returning in the fall.MPS Superintendent Keith Posley issued the following statement in a news release:

