Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; March 9-10, 2023
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, March 9 into Friday, March 10, 2023.
Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Franklin, 6.5
- Janesville, 6.5
- Menomonee Falls, 7.5
- Mukwonago, 5.5
- New Berlin, 3.3
- Oconomowoc, 2.0
- Racine, 4.0
- St. Francis, 5.5
- Sturtevant, 9.0
- Sullivan, 6.9
- Twin Lakes, 8.0
- Waukesha, 7.5
- West Milwaukee, 4.0