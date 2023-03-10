Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; March 9-10, 2023

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, March 9 into Friday, March 10, 2023.

Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service