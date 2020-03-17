4-year-old Pleasant Prairie boy missing since July located in Michigan
A missing child from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin was located Monday night, Oct. 19 in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
Uline seeks to fill warehouse positions, pay starts at $23/hour
Uline is seeking candidates for 60 competitive-paying warehouse positions at its facilities in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.
Kenosha Co. officials investigate fatal fire in Pleasant Prairie
An older man died in a house fire on Old Green Bay Road in Pleasant Prairie on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, officials say.
'I saw the happiness:' Jelly Belly founder pushing to keep Pleasant Prairie store open
With the Pleasant Prairie center prepared to close, the founder of Jelly Belly is pushing back -- hoping to save the jelly bean store that has called the area home for years.
Jelly Belly set to close Pleasant Prairie store and tour: 'Thankful to the millions of visitors'
Jelly Belly is closing its store and shutting down tours in Kenosha County.
By appointment only: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site established at Froedtert South
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie has established a drive-thru testing site for coronavirus.