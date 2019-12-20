Police: Wallaby got loose in Franklin neighborhood

FRANKLIN -- A supervisor with the Franklin Police Department tells FOX6 News that a wallaby was on the loose near 35th Street Tuesday, June 9.Authorities say the marsupial belongs to a resident in the area.Facebook video shared with FOX6 News showed the critter being captured by authorities.It wasn't immediately clear how it got loose.

FRANKLIN --A Franklin Police Department marked squad was involved in a personal injury crash with another vehicle at the intersection of West Ryan Road and South 76th Street on Thursday, Feb. 13.According to police, at 12:48 p.m. an on-duty police officer radioed dispatch and advised they had been involved in a crash with another vehicle.Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Waterford, were examined at the scene by the Franklin Fire Department.The officer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the Waterford man was released from the scene.The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the crash investigation.

FRANKLIN -- One person was injured in a crash near 76th Street and Loomis Road in Franklin early Saturday morning, Jan. 4.The Franklin Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene around 3:45 a.m. Authorities said it was a single-vehicle crash and that the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.The cause of the crash and the extent of the driver's injuries weren't immediately known.

FRANKLIN -- Police say a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Walmart on S. 27th Street in Franklin on Thursday morning, Dec. 19.Officials say at 10:15 a.m., they received a 911 call from managers at the Walmart reporting they had discovered an indication that an explosive device may be in the building.The store was safely evacuated and the building was searched by officers from the Franklin Police Department with assistance of Explosive Detection K-9(s) from the Milwaukee Police Department and Department of Homeland Security.No explosive devices were located in the building.The store was expected to reopen for business Thursday afternoon.

FRANKLIN -- The Franklin Police Department is warning citizens about a gift card scam recently discovered in Franklin and surrounding suburbs.According to the Department, scammers are printing out their own barcodes and placing them over the actual gift card barcode at local retailers.

FRANKLIN — Stealing from the elderly is a growing problem across Wisconsin, and the FOX6 Investigators found caregivers suspected of financially abusing their elderly clients sometimes go unpunished.Franklin police said they had a "tight case" against a personal care worker accused of fraud, until something happened that derailed it.

FRANKLIN -- The Walmart on 27th Street in Franklin was evacuated Sunday morning, Aug. 11 following a bomb threat -- and officials said no explosives were found.Police responded around 9:30 a.m. after a phone call came in from a store manager, who said they had "discovered an indication that an explosive device may be in the building."The store was safely evacuated and then checked by Franklin police with help from explosive detection K-9 officers from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department.No explosive devices were found, and the store reopened for business.

FRANKLIN -- Franklin police on Saturday, July 27 were dispatched to Sam's Club around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a person shot in the parking lot.According to police, one person was shot and a 56-year-old Milwaukee resident was taken into custody.There is no danger to the public.The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

FRANKLIN -- The Walmart store near 27th and Rawson was evacuated Tuesday, June 18 due to a bomb threat.Franklin police said around 3:45 p.m., a 911 call came in from Walmart management, who said they discovered an indication an explosive device might have been in the building.After the building was evacuated, it was searched by police and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office's explosive detection K-9s.No explosive devices were found, and the store reopened for business.