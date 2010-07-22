Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs
There is a cool down on the way. FOX6 Meteorologist Tom Wachs tells you how much cooler it's about to get.
Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs
Check out the latest FOX6 Weather Forecast from Meteorologist Tom Wachs
Weather Webcast with Stephanie Barichello
Midday weather update from Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
Newest tropical storm of 2020 hurricane season likely to impact Florida by Aug. 1
ATLANTIC OCEAN -- Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is likely to become a tropical storm today, July 29.
Longest stretch of seasonable weather in nearly 50 days moves in to end the week
It's been a warm July. Now, average temperatures will dominate the 6-Day Planner to end the month.
Weather webcast with Rob Haswell
Check out the latest FOX6 weather forecast with Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell.
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Sunday, July 26
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our summer storm that rolled through on Sunday, July 26.Below are the incoming NWS reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:
Hurricane Douglas gains strength; skirts the state of Hawaii
HONOLULU — Hurricane Douglas gained some strength and began to spin away from many of the Hawaiian Islands as it skirted the state late Sunday.Forecasters said a hurricane warning was canceled for Oahu but remained in effect for Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau, which could still be hit by the system with strong wind gusts and rough surf.“It’s still not out of the realm of possibilities.
Hurricane Douglas swirls 'uncomfortably close' to Hawaii
MAUI, Hawaii -- Heavy rain and wind gusts battered Maui on Sunday as Hurricane Douglas swirled off the coast of Hawaii and officials urged residents to take shelter.Forecasters said the Category 1 hurricane would pass close to Oahu and potentially even make a direct hit on the island, which is home to state's biggest city of Honolulu.“We remain uncomfortably close to a dangerous hurricane here in the state of Hawaii,” Robert Ballard, the science and operations officer at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said during a teleconference.The center of Hurricane Douglas, which Ballard called a “pretty nasty hurricane,” appears to have passed within 45 miles (72 kilometers) to the north of Hana, Maui.At mid-afternoon, the storm was 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Honolulu.Maui was projected to have the brunt of the storm before Douglas moved on to Honolulu in the afternoon.
Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts
GENEVA — The U.N. weather agency warned Friday that average temperatures in Siberia were 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) above average last month, a spate of exceptional heat that has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle and contributed to a rapid depletion in ice sea off Russia's Arctic coast.“The Arctic is heating more than twice as fast as the global average, impacting local populations and ecosystems and with global repercussions,” World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement Friday.He noted that Earth's poles influence weather conditions far away, where hundreds of millions of people live.WMO previously cited a reading of 38 Celsius in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk on June 20, which the agency has been seeking to verify as a possible record-high temperature in the Arctic Circle.
Tropical Storm Hanna forecast to strengthen; Gonzalo looms
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued to approach the Caribbean.Hanna was located about 285 miles (460 kilometers) east of Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. CDT advisory.
Future Forecaster Flashback
See how Laila is doing
See how Laila is doing
Checking in with Future Forecaster Laila
Milwaukee on pace for 2nd warmest July on record, warmest we've been this month is 93˚
MILWAUKEE -- While July 2020 hasn't had any daily record high temperatures all month, we've still managed to be on pace to have the second warmest July on record.
Another weekend warm-up: Temps to reach upper 80s, low 90s on July 25-26
MILWAUKEE -- Our seasonable weather won't be lasting long, as temperatures warm up in a hurry this weekend.
Dazzling comet NEOWISE will make closest approach to Earth July 23 — here’s how to watch ☄️
LOS ANGELES -- Stargazers, grab your binoculars: A newly-discovered comet is approaching Earth, and it’s likely to make for the best comet sighting from our planet in years.According to NASA, the comet, called C/2020 F3 or NEOWISE, was discovered back in March by NASA’s NEOWISE mission.The comet “survived its recent closest approach to the sun, and is now headed back toward the outer solar system," the NASA report said.In March, the comet was faint, but this month, the comet is relatively easy to observe with binoculars or a telescope.
July 22, 2010: Remembering 1 of the worst days of rainfall, flooding in SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- Ten years ago on July 22, 2010, southeast Wisconsin was witness to one of the worst days in terms of rainfall and flooding.According to the storm report from the National Weather Service (NWS), parts of south-central and southeast Wisconsin experienced several rounds of record-setting torrential heavy rains during the afternoon and evening hours of July 22, 2010 that led to flash flooding and damage.Significant notes from that day (according to NWS):
Severe storms hit Chippewa County, trees, power lines down
CADOTT, Wis. — Storms left their mark in western Wisconsin overnight where there are reports of trees blocking roadways and power lines down.Firefighters and law enforcement officers from across Chippewa County were responding to calls of damage and debris, WQOW-TV reported.
Powerful 7.8 quake hits Alaska isles; tsunami threat over
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula late Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off without any damaging waves.
Tornadoes reported in Wisconsin Tuesday evening
Tornadoes reported in Wisconsin Tuesday evening