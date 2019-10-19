Racine police investigating death near Douglas and North
Racine police have opened a death investigation after a victim was found dead after a "disturbance" with another person.
'Lead by example:' Racine officers met with lines during free mask distribution on 1st day of mandate
RACINE -- The City of Racine’s face coverings ordinance took effect Monday, July 27, with everyone above the age of 4 expected to wear masks while they are outside of their home at indoor public spaces, in outdoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained, when using any form of public transportation and when they are with people from outside of their household or family unit.To help ensure that the public has access to masks, both the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department began offering free masks available to the public.
Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon
RACINE -- Racine police asked for help locating a missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon, July 23.According to police, Esteban Acevedo-Diaz from Rochester resides in a group home and has no known ties to Racine.Esteban is 5'8" tall, and weighs 180 pounds.
'Keep things safe:' Racine business owners react to city's mask mandate
The City of Racine will require everyone above the age of 4 to wear a mask when leaving home starting Monday, July 27 -- a measure that the city's common council passed by just one vote on July 21.
RACINE -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Racine Common Council voted 8-7 on Tuesday night, July 21 in favor of imposing a city-wide mask mandate after lengthy debate done virtually due to the pandemic.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Racine Common Council voted 8-7 on Tuesday night, July 21 in favor of imposing a city-wide mask mandate after lengthy debate done virtually due to the pandemic. The ordinance as it was proposed for the vote would require masks to be worn everywhere indoors -- except your home -- and everywhere outdoors where social distancing is not possible. There are exceptions, like when eating or drinking in restaurants or bars.
Racine K-9 retires after nearly a decade of service: 'He has done his job'
MILWAUKEE -- After nearly a decade of fighting crime in his community, K-9 Titan made it to his last day of training Tuesday, July 21.
Racine to vote on mask ordinance, part of COVID-19 response
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Racine Common Council will decide Tuesday night, July 21 whether to impose a mask mandate.
Racine honors teachers with Encore Awards: 'Just a little something to say thank you'
Normally at the end of Teacher Appreciation Week in May, the Racine Unified School District honors its Encore Award winner -- given to those that excel at their jobs. This year's celebration may not be what is normal. But it was a small token of appreciation that goes a long way.
New programs offered at Racine Zoo, keep social distancing in mind
RACINE -- From exotic animals and rolling out all sorts of events this summer, the Racine Zoo has revamped its operations during the pandemic.For more information, check out their website.
RACINE -- The Racine Zoo has re-opened, but there are some things you need to know before you go see the animals.
Too cute: Racine Zoo announces birth of baby tamarin twins
RACINE -- The Racine Zoo announced Thursday the birth of its third generation of emperor tamarin babies.The twins were born on Earth Day -- April 22 -- to first-time parents, one of which was born at the zoo in 2017.
Racine Public Library, Zoo, community centers to close due to coronavirus concerns
RACINE -- In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Racine will be closing all community centers and the Racine Public Library starting Monday, March 16.The closure effects:
Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe offers an 'unforgettable private experience'
RACINE -- Winter in Wisconsin really isn't a time you think to have a picnic -- but that's not stopping the Racine Zoo from giving you a one-of-a-kind experience.
Lots to do at the Racine Zoo: Winter events, new book for animal lovers
RACINE -- As winter's chill cools down southeastern Wisconsin, things are heating up at the Racine Zoo.
Racine Zoo 'residents' featured in humorous book that 'rates' animals like online reviews
RACINE -- Would you ever describe a penguin as "ungrateful" or an elderly monkey as "working spectacularly"?Several animals from the Racine Zoo have been featured in a new book -- one that links the nature of the Zoo's animals with online shopping reviews.The book "Animals Reviewed: Starred Ratings of Our Feathered, Finned, and Furry Friends" features an African penguin, orangutan, white-handed gibbon, spectacled bear and leopard gecko from the Racine Zoo.
Celebrate Halloween a little early with Boo at the Zoo 👻
RACINE -- Halloween is almost here, and the rest of October is filled with fun fall activities.
RACINE -- Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 you'll be able to witness the Racine Zoo in a different light.
RACINE -- Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 you'll be able to witness the Racine Zoo in a different light.
RACINE -- This fall, the Racine Zoo will be hosting their Lantern Festival, a "spectacular nighttime event" for the entire family!