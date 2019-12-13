'Bang bang:' 17-year-old from Sheboygan faces 5 felony terror charges over threatening Snapchat

SHEBOYGAN -- A 17-year-old boy from Sheboygan faces five felony counts of terrorist threats, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors said he was seen in a Snapchat video holding a rifle while threatening four minor schoolchildren and a school administrator.The video was found in April during a search of a cellphone belonging to a friend of Zachary Adams in connection with another investigation.A criminal complaint said the video was dated Oct. 6, 2019 and showed Adams with an assault-style rifle saying, "Bang, bang (victim's name) is dead."Investigators interviewed all five of the people named in the video, and prosecutors said the first indicated he and Adams' friend (the phone's owner) used to date the same person, and Adams and his friend were "known to threaten others." Many of the victims said they were surprised, shocked and/or scared to learn of the video.

Man treated for hypothermia after crashing vehicle into Sheboygan retention pond

SHEBOYGAN -- A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital and treated for hypothermia Thursday morning, April 30 after driving into a retention pond in Sheboygan.According to police, officers were called out to a retention pond near 32nd and Washington around 7:40 a.m. This, after a 19-year-old man drove through a stop sign and into the pond.He was on top of his vehicle when officers arrived.The cause of the accident is under investigation but at this point appears to be the result of a medical event.

Sheboygan fire officials: 1 person dead after house fire near 9th and Ashland

SHEBOYGAN -- One person is dead after a fire on S. 9th Street in Sheboygan on Tuesday afternoon, April 28.Sheboygan authorities say they received a report coming out of a second-floor window at a home near 9th and Ashland.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the building.

2 seriously injured in crash near Erie and N. 10th in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN -- Police are investigating a crash that left two severely injured near Erie Avenue and N. 10th Street in Sheboygan around 11 p.m. Saturday night, April 18.A preliminary investigation found there was a sport utility vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old Sheboygan man, stopped at the red light on Erie Avenue at N. 10th Street.

Sheboygan police looking for 25-year-old woman with limited speech abilities

SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan police are looking for the public's help finding a 25-year-old woman who has limited speech abilities.Jasmine YonkoJohnson was last seen leaving her home near South 14th Street and Jefferson Avenue, the morning of Saturday, March 14.She's described as approximately 5' tall and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, striped white pajama pants and brown boots.Officials have not released any other details at this time.If you have any info, you're asking to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.

Sheboygan police looking for 14-year-old runaway

SHEBOYGAN -- The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating the report of a runaway juvenile.Authorities say 14-year-old Brianna Hewitt-Holan was reported as having run away on Feb. 18.She is described as 5'1" tall and around 151 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.If you see her or have information regarding her whereabouts, notify the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.