DOJ investigates fatal police shooting near 15th and Illinois in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN -- Police were called out to the report of a man with two knives running at a woman near 15th Street and Indiana Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
'Thank you Audrey:' Young girl pays Sheboygan PD a visit, delivers sweet 'survival bags'
SHEBOYGAN -- A young girl named Audrey paid the Sheboygan Police Department a visit on Monday, June 22 -- and brought smiles to those who greeted her.Young Audrey and her mom made the officers and others at the department "survival bags."
Thousands of dollars of damage done to inflatable structures at Sheboygan's Quarry Park
SHEBOYGAN -- A Facebook post on Friday, June 19 indicates someone damaged thousands of dollars of inflatable equipment at the Quarry Beach Adventure Park in Sheboygan.The post reads, "...you will be caught!
'Bang bang:' 17-year-old from Sheboygan faces 5 felony terror charges over threatening Snapchat
SHEBOYGAN -- A 17-year-old boy from Sheboygan faces five felony counts of terrorist threats, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors said he was seen in a Snapchat video holding a rifle while threatening four minor schoolchildren and a school administrator.The video was found in April during a search of a cellphone belonging to a friend of Zachary Adams in connection with another investigation.A criminal complaint said the video was dated Oct. 6, 2019 and showed Adams with an assault-style rifle saying, "Bang, bang (victim's name) is dead."Investigators interviewed all five of the people named in the video, and prosecutors said the first indicated he and Adams' friend (the phone's owner) used to date the same person, and Adams and his friend were "known to threaten others." Many of the victims said they were surprised, shocked and/or scared to learn of the video.
Police looking for person of interest in burglaries in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN -- Do you recognize this man?
Man treated for hypothermia after crashing vehicle into Sheboygan retention pond
SHEBOYGAN -- A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital and treated for hypothermia Thursday morning, April 30 after driving into a retention pond in Sheboygan.According to police, officers were called out to a retention pond near 32nd and Washington around 7:40 a.m. This, after a 19-year-old man drove through a stop sign and into the pond.He was on top of his vehicle when officers arrived.The cause of the accident is under investigation but at this point appears to be the result of a medical event.
Sheboygan fire officials: 1 person dead after house fire near 9th and Ashland
SHEBOYGAN -- One person is dead after a fire on S. 9th Street in Sheboygan on Tuesday afternoon, April 28.Sheboygan authorities say they received a report coming out of a second-floor window at a home near 9th and Ashland.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the building.
Video: Touching tribute for K9 Bud held at Sheboygan Animal Hospital
SHEBOYGAN -- There was a solemn goodbye in Sheboygan on Monday, April 27.A tribute to Sheboygan K9 Bud was held at the Sheboygan Animal Hospital.
2 seriously injured in crash near Erie and N. 10th in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN -- Police are investigating a crash that left two severely injured near Erie Avenue and N. 10th Street in Sheboygan around 11 p.m. Saturday night, April 18.A preliminary investigation found there was a sport utility vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old Sheboygan man, stopped at the red light on Erie Avenue at N. 10th Street.
13-year-old arrested for shooting into Sheboygan home, police say
SHEBOYGAN -- Police were called to a home near N. 11th Street and Logan Avenue for a report of gunshots around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, April 3.When police arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy who had fired three shots into the front of a home.
Sheboygan police seek help to ID suspects in 2 recent gas station burglaries
SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects in two recent burglaries of gas stations on the city's south side.The first burglary happened on Wednesday, March 25 -- and the second on Sunday, March 29.
'Unattended firearm:' Young child shot, wounded while playing with gun in Sheboygan home
SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan police are investigating after a child sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their hand on Monday, March 16.
Sheboygan police looking for 25-year-old woman with limited speech abilities
SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan police are looking for the public's help finding a 25-year-old woman who has limited speech abilities.Jasmine YonkoJohnson was last seen leaving her home near South 14th Street and Jefferson Avenue, the morning of Saturday, March 14.She's described as approximately 5' tall and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, striped white pajama pants and brown boots.Officials have not released any other details at this time.If you have any info, you're asking to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.
Sheboygan police looking for 14-year-old runaway
SHEBOYGAN -- The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating the report of a runaway juvenile.Authorities say 14-year-old Brianna Hewitt-Holan was reported as having run away on Feb. 18.She is described as 5'1" tall and around 151 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.If you see her or have information regarding her whereabouts, notify the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.
Sheboygan police investigate fatal shooting near 10th and Clara, suspects in custody
SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man, later identified as Michael Kirsch, near the intersection of 10th and Clara Avenue.The sound of gunfire Thursday afternoon, Feb. 6 was a shock for people in the neighborhood.
Suspicious package temporarily shuts down Sheboygan building: 'Placement seemed odd'
SHEBOYGAN -- A bomb scare in Sheboygan temporarily shut down the Social Security Administration building for several hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
89-year-old Sheboygan resident hit, critically injured while crossing street
SHEBOYGAN -- An 89-year-old Sheboygan resident was hit while crossing the street in Sheboygan Thursday night.Police say a driver was traveling southbound on 6th Street toward the intersection of 6th and New York Avenue -- an uncontrolled intersection.
Police: Milwaukee man, Sheboygan woman arrested after 6 drug overdoses on Oct. 25
SHEBOYGAN -- A Milwaukee man and Sheboygan woman were arrested after six overdoses in Sheboygan on Friday, Oct. 25.