WEST BEND -- West Bend police said a 12-year-old girl was arrested after a threatening message was posted to social media on Monday, April 15 regarding violence at Badger Middle School.According to police, investigators identified the 12-year-old girl who wrote and sent the message, and took her into custody.Police were referring charges of disorderly conduct to juvenile authorities.School administrators and the police thanked the students that assisted in this investigation.West Bend police reminded students if they have been threatened, or believe someone is a threat to others they should immediately report it using one of the following resources:

April 15, 2019