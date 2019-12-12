Police called to West Bend church due to complaint regarding 'Safer at Home' order

WEST BEND -- Police were called to a church in West Bend amid the coronavirus pandemic, following a complaint from a neighbor.Pastor Joseph Fisher with Pilgrim Lutheran Church said West Bend police showed up after the neighbor complained about the gathering of the group, saying it was going against Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order.Pastor Fisher said there were about 16 people inside, but there were no more than 10 in one room at a time.He said police apologized after determining there wasn't a violation of the Safer at Home order at the church.

Police: West Bend woman on probation for 6th OWI was huffing before chain-reaction crash

WEST BEND -- Police said a West Bend woman who's been inebriated behind the wheel in the past was huffing before she caused a chain-reaction crash.Dash camera video showed the moment officers arrived at Paradise Drive and Silverbrook Drive in West Bend Friday, Jan. 17."An eastbound vehicle, approaching the intersection, struck two vehicles that were stopped at the light," said Lt.

Man who struck 2 pedestrians in West Bend arrested for OWI, police say

WEST BEND -- A man struck two pedestrians while driving under the influence on Thursday, West Bend police say.Authorities say a 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured after being hit by a car near Main Street and Decorah Road in West Bend the afternoon of Jan. 10.An investigation determined a suspect drove through a "solid red light" at the intersection and struck the man and woman -- police say they were a couple, walking their dog.Officers conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the suspect -- a 29-year-old man -- for operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury.

West Bend police: Man arrested for attempted murder tried to kill wife with baseball bat

WEST BEND -- West Bend police on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11 arrested a man accused of trying to kill his wife with a baseball bat.Police said around 10:30 a.m., the 47-year-old man showed up at the police department and said he assaulted his wife -- seeking an ambulance.Officers found the victim at their home on S. 5th Avenue -- suffering from serious injuries to her arms and head.

West Bend police: Schools will be open Monday following investigation into reported social media threat

WEST BEND -- Police on Sunday night, Dec. 1 posted to social media a message indicating West Bend schools would be open Monday, Dec. 2 -- with police patrols -- following a reported threat on social media.According to police, on Nov. 7, a 19-year-old woman reported to West Bend police that she saw a message on social media that said there would be a shooting at the high school on Dec. 2, though she indicated the message did not specify a high school or city.

16-year-old bicyclist struck by vehicle in West Bend; driver cited

WEST BEND -- A 16-year-old boy was treated and released from the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in West Bend Wednesday, June 19.It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Street.Police said the 16-year-old boy was riding his bicycle eastbound on the sidewalk on East Washington Street when he entered the crosswalk at North Street.

12-year-old girl arrested, accused of posting threat of violence at West Bend middle school

WEST BEND -- West Bend police said a 12-year-old girl was arrested after a threatening message was posted to social media on Monday, April 15 regarding violence at Badger Middle School.According to police, investigators identified the 12-year-old girl who wrote and sent the message, and took her into custody.Police were referring charges of disorderly conduct to juvenile authorities.School administrators and the police thanked the students that assisted in this investigation.West Bend police reminded students if they have been threatened, or believe someone is a threat to others they should immediately report it using one of the following resources:

Recognize him? West Bend police seek suspect who robbed Chase Bank

WEST BEND -- West Bend police need your help identifying a suspect who robbed the Chase Bank on Washington Street on Monday afternoon, Jan. 7.It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the bank on Washington near 8th Avenue.Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money -- fleeing with an undetermined amount.No one was hurt.Police described the suspect as a man, white, standing 5'10" tall and weighing 200 pounds.

21-year-old man pronounced dead after crashing vehicle into West Bend school

WEST BEND -- A 21-year-old West Bend man died after crashing a vehicle into Good Shepherd Church and School on Saturday, Nov. 3.The West Bend Police Department were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m.West Bend police and West Bend Fire Department officials responded to the scene and found a vehicle and the school severely damaged.Authorities say the driver was found slumped over and unresponsive.

Man dies from medical condition in West Bend crash

WEST BEND -- A 72-year-old man died after his vehicle collided with a utility pole in West Bend on Friday, Oct. 19.According to the West Bend Police Department, officials responded near South Main and Butternut Streets for a report of a crash.