Police called to West Bend church due to complaint regarding 'Safer at Home' order
WEST BEND -- Police were called to a church in West Bend amid the coronavirus pandemic, following a complaint from a neighbor.Pastor Joseph Fisher with Pilgrim Lutheran Church said West Bend police showed up after the neighbor complained about the gathering of the group, saying it was going against Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order.Pastor Fisher said there were about 16 people inside, but there were no more than 10 in one room at a time.He said police apologized after determining there wasn't a violation of the Safer at Home order at the church.
Prosecutors: Woman charged with 7th OWI after huffing bought canned air minutes before crash
WEST BEND -- An OWI charge was filed Tuesday, Jan. 21 against a West Bend woman prosecutors said was huffing before she caused a three-vehicle crash on Friday, Jan. 17 near Paradise Drive and Silverbrook Drive in West Bend.
Police: West Bend woman on probation for 6th OWI was huffing before chain-reaction crash
WEST BEND -- Police said a West Bend woman who's been inebriated behind the wheel in the past was huffing before she caused a chain-reaction crash.Dash camera video showed the moment officers arrived at Paradise Drive and Silverbrook Drive in West Bend Friday, Jan. 17."An eastbound vehicle, approaching the intersection, struck two vehicles that were stopped at the light," said Lt.
Man who struck 2 pedestrians in West Bend arrested for OWI, police say
WEST BEND -- A man struck two pedestrians while driving under the influence on Thursday, West Bend police say.Authorities say a 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured after being hit by a car near Main Street and Decorah Road in West Bend the afternoon of Jan. 10.An investigation determined a suspect drove through a "solid red light" at the intersection and struck the man and woman -- police say they were a couple, walking their dog.Officers conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the suspect -- a 29-year-old man -- for operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury.
'I beat her up pretty bad:' Man accused of assaulting wife with bat charged with attempted homicide
WEST BEND -- Charges were filed Thursday, Dec. 12 against a West Bend man prosecutors said beat his wife with a baseball bat.
West Bend police: Man arrested for attempted murder tried to kill wife with baseball bat
WEST BEND -- West Bend police on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11 arrested a man accused of trying to kill his wife with a baseball bat.Police said around 10:30 a.m., the 47-year-old man showed up at the police department and said he assaulted his wife -- seeking an ambulance.Officers found the victim at their home on S. 5th Avenue -- suffering from serious injuries to her arms and head.
'The next victims of a shooting:' 2 West Bend students arrested after threat posted on social media
WEST BEND -- Two West Bend students were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 4 after at threat was posted on social media on Tuesday, Dec. 3.Police said around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a West Bend High School student reported he received a message on social media with a photo of a compass.
West Bend police: Schools will be open Monday following investigation into reported social media threat
WEST BEND -- Police on Sunday night, Dec. 1 posted to social media a message indicating West Bend schools would be open Monday, Dec. 2 -- with police patrols -- following a reported threat on social media.According to police, on Nov. 7, a 19-year-old woman reported to West Bend police that she saw a message on social media that said there would be a shooting at the high school on Dec. 2, though she indicated the message did not specify a high school or city.
Jury convicts West Bend man accused of sexual assault, threatening woman; 400 animals found in home
WEST BEND -- A West Bend man, facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a cabin in the Town of East Troy was convicted by a jury on multiple counts on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
'Did not have a fire sprinkler system:' Fire damages West Bend condominium complex
WEST BEND -- Firefighters on Friday morning, July 26 responded to the scene of a fire at a condominium complex in West Bend.
16-year-old bicyclist struck by vehicle in West Bend; driver cited
WEST BEND -- A 16-year-old boy was treated and released from the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in West Bend Wednesday, June 19.It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Street.Police said the 16-year-old boy was riding his bicycle eastbound on the sidewalk on East Washington Street when he entered the crosswalk at North Street.
12-year-old girl arrested, accused of posting threat of violence at West Bend middle school
WEST BEND -- West Bend police said a 12-year-old girl was arrested after a threatening message was posted to social media on Monday, April 15 regarding violence at Badger Middle School.According to police, investigators identified the 12-year-old girl who wrote and sent the message, and took her into custody.Police were referring charges of disorderly conduct to juvenile authorities.School administrators and the police thanked the students that assisted in this investigation.West Bend police reminded students if they have been threatened, or believe someone is a threat to others they should immediately report it using one of the following resources:
West Bend police seek missing 17-year-old girl last seen by legal guardian in February
WEST BEND -- West Bend police need your help locating a 17-year-old girl last seen by her legal guardian on Feb. 18.Police said they've received information that Annabelle Plaskey could be in the Fond du Lac or Madison areas.
Man found hiding in basement after hit-and-run crash led to standoff in West Bend
WEST BEND -- A crash led to a standoff in West Bend on Thursday, Feb. 14.According to police, just after 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash near 7th Avenue and Walnut Street.
Scam alert: West Bend police warn of call claiming to be from Social Security
WEST BEND -- West Bend police have issued a warning after seeing an uptick in Social Security scam calls.Police say the scammers identify themselves as Social Security Administration employees, and request personal information over the phone.
West Bend police: 14-year-old boy posted 'vague threats' on social media directed at other students
WEST BEND -- West Bend police say a 14-year-old student was taken into custody after officials say he "posted some vague threats on social media directed at other students at the high schools."The posts were made on Thursday, Jan. 24.
Recognize him? West Bend police seek suspect who robbed Chase Bank
WEST BEND -- West Bend police need your help identifying a suspect who robbed the Chase Bank on Washington Street on Monday afternoon, Jan. 7.It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the bank on Washington near 8th Avenue.Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money -- fleeing with an undetermined amount.No one was hurt.Police described the suspect as a man, white, standing 5'10" tall and weighing 200 pounds.
21-year-old man pronounced dead after crashing vehicle into West Bend school
WEST BEND -- A 21-year-old West Bend man died after crashing a vehicle into Good Shepherd Church and School on Saturday, Nov. 3.The West Bend Police Department were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m.West Bend police and West Bend Fire Department officials responded to the scene and found a vehicle and the school severely damaged.Authorities say the driver was found slumped over and unresponsive.
Man dies from medical condition in West Bend crash
WEST BEND -- A 72-year-old man died after his vehicle collided with a utility pole in West Bend on Friday, Oct. 19.According to the West Bend Police Department, officials responded near South Main and Butternut Streets for a report of a crash.