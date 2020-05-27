Waukesha County kicks off Adopt-a-Drain program: 'Small actions add up to make a big difference'
WAUKESHA -- The Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use announced on Monday, July 27 the launch of the new Adopt-A-Drain Program in the City of Waukesha.
National Guard coronavirus test site returning to Waukesha County Expo Center July 27-28
WAUKESHA -- Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 regional testing site.All Wisconsin residents or individuals who work in the state and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can get tested at The Waukesha County Expo Center on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until 400 tests have been allocated each day.Individuals who want to be tested are asked to pre-register online in advance in order to reduce wait times at the testing site.
Man sentenced in leading officers on 65-mile police chase, backing vehicle over officer
WAUKESHA -- The man charged with leading police on a 65-mile chase through nine cities and backing a vehicle over an officer in early December 2019, has been sentenced, according to court records.Thomas Chadwick faces eight years for one count of recklessly endangering safety — four years of initial confinement, four years of extended supervision — after the Dec. 11, 2019 incident.Chadwick was initially charged with four counts — two counts of recklessly endangering safety and two counts of resisting an officer back in January.One of two Waukesha police officers hit by the vehicle in December recounted what happened at Chadwick's hearing in January.
'A lone actor:' Waukesha County deputies fatally shoot armed man who poured gasoline on himself
WAUKESHA -- A cell phone alert went out on Wednesday night, July 22 warning people in southeastern Wisconsin to stay inside and lock their doors -- causing some confusion about where exactly the danger was coming from.The frightening incident unfolded on Sage Court south of Lawnsdale Road in the Village of Waukesha just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
'This is a new experience:' Wisconsin experts say anxiety could lead to noncompliance with mask mandates
During a record-setting week for Wisconsin, with COVID-19 cases surpassing local and regional milestones, and a single-day record more than 1,100 new positive cases reported Tuesday, July 21 in the state, there's one hurdle behavioral experts say we need to clear before flattening the curve.
Waukesha police request public's help in search for 17-year-old missing since May 5
WAUKESHA -- The Waukesha Police Department has asked for the public's help in a search for missing 17-year-old QMani Maxwell.
COVID-19 test site in Waukesha closes early due to demand; alderman submits mask proposal
WAUKESHA -- Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 community testing site.
COVID-19 test site at Waukesha County Expo Center closes early due to demand
Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 community testing site.
Man arrested after crashing into patrol squad while fleeing from Waukesha County deputies
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A 23-year-old Madison man was taken into custody late Monday night, July 20 after he crashed into a City of Brookfield patrol squad while fleeing from deputies in Waukesha County.According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, it began around 11:40 p.m. after the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call of a reckless driver on eastbound I-94.A deputy located the vehicle and advised that it was traveling in excess of 90 mph.
'Heroic efforts:' Waukesha fire crews rescued individual from potential drowning in Fox River
WAUKESHA -- Crews with the Waukesha Fire Department on Monday evening, July 20 rescued an individual after responding to a report of a possible drowning in the Fox River near the Wisconsin Avenue bridge.Fire crews arrived around 6:30 p.m., and "thanks to the heroic efforts of our members, the subject was located, rescued and removed from the river." The individual was treated and taken to the hospital for further treatment.Officials with the Waukesha Fire Department also thanked police and dispatchers for their efforts, and advised everyone to take note "of the dangers of the river and to always use caution when near the river."
'It's a pandemic:' Shoppers' opinions mixed as mask requirement takes effect at Woodman's in Waukesha
WAUKESHA -- A number of national retailers began requiring masks Monday, July 20 -- including Woodman's grocery stores in the Milwaukee area.
Waukesha police locate woman, man involved in 'violent interaction' captured on video
WAUKESHA -- The Waukesha Police Department released information about a "violent interaction" that took place on Wednesday afternoon, July 8.
Domestic call leads to shootout with Waukesha police; suspect takes own life, officer injured
WAUKESHA -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and a police officer injured Sunday night near Pebble Valley Road and Hunting Ridge Road in Waukesha.
Possible child enticement in the Town of Lisbon, Waukesha Co. Sheriff says
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. -- Waukesha County Sheriff's officials say a man driving a pick-up truck approached five kids walking in the Town of Lisbon and asked them if they wanted pizza Thursday afternoon, June 18.According to officials, around 1:30 p.m., the driver reportedly drove past five children that were walking on Chestnut Hill Drive and continued to the stop sign at Wooded Hills where he waited until the children made their way to the intersection.
Waukesha's July 4th parade will operate differently this year due to virus concerns
WAUKESHA -- The City of Waukesha's Fourth of July parade will work a little differently this year, the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (WPRF) announced Friday, June 12.
Brookfield police seek 2 who tried to purchase acid 'in immediate vicinity of planned protest'
BROOKFIELD -- Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, June 10 asked for help identifying two men who "attempted to purchase hydrochloric acid" at a business "in the immediate vicinity of a planned protest" Wednesday afternoon in Brookfield.According to officials, the two stopped at Hydrite Chemical on N.
Waukesha police: Convicted sex offender released into community
WAUKESHA -- The Waukesha Police Department is notifying the community of the release of a registered sex offender.
'It's unfortunate:' 2 found shot to death inside Waukesha home in apparent murder-suicide
WAUKESHA -- Two people were found shot to death inside a home near Lawndale Avenue and Washington Street in Waukesha on Wednesday afternoon, May 27 in what police said was an apparent murder-suicide.