WAUKESHA -- Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 regional testing site.All Wisconsin residents or individuals who work in the state and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can get tested at The Waukesha County Expo Center on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until 400 tests have been allocated each day.Individuals who want to be tested are asked to pre-register online in advance in order to reduce wait times at the testing site.

WAUKESHA -- The man charged with leading police on a 65-mile chase through nine cities and backing a vehicle over an officer in early December 2019, has been sentenced, according to court records.Thomas Chadwick faces eight years for one count of recklessly endangering safety — four years of initial confinement, four years of extended supervision — after the Dec. 11, 2019 incident.Chadwick was initially charged with four counts — two counts of recklessly endangering safety and two counts of resisting an officer back in January.One of two Waukesha police officers hit by the vehicle in December recounted what happened at Chadwick's hearing in January.

WAUKESHA  COUNTY -- A 23-year-old Madison man was taken into custody late Monday night, July 20 after he crashed into a City of Brookfield patrol squad while fleeing from deputies in Waukesha County.According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, it began around 11:40 p.m. after the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call of a reckless driver on eastbound I-94.A deputy located the vehicle and advised that it was traveling in excess of 90 mph.

WAUKESHA -- Crews with the Waukesha Fire Department on Monday evening, July 20 rescued an individual after responding to a report of a possible drowning in the Fox River near the Wisconsin Avenue bridge.Fire crews arrived around 6:30 p.m., and "thanks to the heroic efforts of our members, the subject was located, rescued and removed from the river." The individual was treated and taken to the hospital for further treatment.Officials with the Waukesha Fire Department also thanked police and dispatchers for their efforts, and advised everyone to take note "of the dangers of the river and to always use caution when near the river."

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. -- Waukesha County Sheriff's officials say a man driving a pick-up truck approached five kids walking in the Town of Lisbon and asked them if they wanted pizza Thursday afternoon, June 18.According to officials, around 1:30 p.m., the driver reportedly drove past five children that were walking on Chestnut Hill Drive and continued to the stop sign at Wooded Hills where he waited until the children made their way to the intersection.