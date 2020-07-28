Kenosha police search in Random Lake after May disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez, Mequon man faces stalking charges
Kenosha police on Tuesday confirmed they and several other agencies were "searching a property in the Township of Random Lake in relation to the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez" for the second time in as many months.
Kenosha police search in Random Lake after May disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez, Mequon man faces stalking
Investigators took part in a search in Random Lake for Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., missing from Kenosha since May. A Mequon man faces stalking charges in connection to his disappearance.