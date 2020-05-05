WEST ALLIS -- A Milwaukee man, 35, died following a crash near Highway 100 and Becher Street late Monday morning, July 13 involving his motorcycle and a vehicle.Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m.Citizens and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcycle operator died at the scene.A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was headed north on S. 108th Street when there was a crash involving another vehicle.No other injuries were reported.Police noted the driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

July 13