WEST ALLIS -- The 2019 "Sporkies" winner, Buffalo Chicken Cheese Curd Tacos, is featured on the menu for Week 2 of the Wisconsin State Fair Food Drive-Thur, set for Thursday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 2.The categories for Week 2 are "Crazy Combinations," "Wisconsin Staples" and "Foods-On-A-Stick."CLICK HERE for the full vendor list and menu items.The drive-thru, which is part of the State Fair Necessities presented by U.S. Cellular, opens Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Fair isn't going on as normal due to COVID-19, but the food is, at least some of it! You can get a taste of the fair without leaving your car starting Thursday, July 23 during the "Fair Food Drive-Thru" that lasts four weekends.

WEST ALLIS -- Shots were fired near 62nd Street and Orchard Street -- the Liberty Heights Park area in West Allis Wednesday afternoon, July 22.It happened around 3:45 p.m.Police said they were not immediately aware of any injuries related to the incident.An investigation is ongoing.Meanwhile, West Milwaukee police said they had two vehicles involved in a shots fired incident -- with someone in one vehicle shooting at another on National Avenue near the VA Medical Center.

WEST ALLIS  -- A Milwaukee man, 35, died following a crash near Highway 100 and Becher Street late Monday morning, July 13 involving his motorcycle and a vehicle.Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m.Citizens and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcycle operator died at the scene.A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was headed north on S. 108th Street when there was a crash involving another vehicle.No other injuries were reported.Police noted the driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

WEST ALLIS -- A police chase that started Saturday night, May 23 in Greenfield ended with one man in custody.It began when officers tried to stop a driver for registration issues.The pursuit eventually ended at Highway 100 and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa -- with squads from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Greenfield Police Department and West Allis Police Department involved.