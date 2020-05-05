West Allis police announce arrests in September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen
Nearly a year later, police have announced the arrest of a Milwaukee man and woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man believed to have been random.
West Allis police announce arrests in September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen
Nearly a year later, West Allis police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man and woman from Milwaukee in the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man -- believed random.
Students in West Allis-West Milwaukee School District to start year virtually
West Allis-West Milwaukee students will start the school year virtually, but eventually be in class as part of a phased-in plan.
2019 Sporkies winner, cheese curds, foods-on-a-stick the highlights of Fair Food Drive-Thru Week 2
WEST ALLIS -- The 2019 "Sporkies" winner, Buffalo Chicken Cheese Curd Tacos, is featured on the menu for Week 2 of the Wisconsin State Fair Food Drive-Thur, set for Thursday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 2.The categories for Week 2 are "Crazy Combinations," "Wisconsin Staples" and "Foods-On-A-Stick."CLICK HERE for the full vendor list and menu items.The drive-thru, which is part of the State Fair Necessities presented by U.S. Cellular, opens Thursday at 4 p.m.
Officials: Turnout 'amazing' for 1st State Fair Food Drive-Thru featuring 11 favorites
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair isn't going on as normal due to COVID-19, but the food is, at least some of it!
Police: Woman hurt as shots were fired between 2 groups near Liberty Heights Park in West Allis
WEST ALLIS -- A woman was hurt in a shots fired incident that spanned from West Allis to West Milwaukee Wednesday evening, July 22.It began around 3:45 p.m. near 62nd Street and Orchard Street, near Liberty Heights Park in West Allis, where police said numerous shell casings were located.
'People go nuts for it:' Pickle pizza among the items on the menu for 1st State Fair Food Drive-Thru Thursday
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair isn't going on as normal due to COVID-19, but the food is, at least some of it!
Pickle pizza among the items on the menu for 1st State Fair
The Wisconsin State Fair isn't going on as normal due to COVID-19, but the food is, at least some of it! You can get a taste of the fair without leaving your car starting Thursday, July 23 during the "Fair Food Drive-Thru" that lasts four weekends.
Police: Shots fired near 62nd and Orchard in West Allis; no injuries reported
WEST ALLIS -- Shots were fired near 62nd Street and Orchard Street -- the Liberty Heights Park area in West Allis Wednesday afternoon, July 22.It happened around 3:45 p.m.Police said they were not immediately aware of any injuries related to the incident.An investigation is ongoing.Meanwhile, West Milwaukee police said they had two vehicles involved in a shots fired incident -- with someone in one vehicle shooting at another on National Avenue near the VA Medical Center.
Shots fired near 62nd and Orchard in West Allis; no injuries reported
Shots were fired near 62nd Street and Orchard Street -- the Liberty Heights Park area in West Allis Wednesday afternoon, July 22.
Wisconsin State Fair officials release menu for 1st 'Fair Food Drive-Thru'
Despite the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair being canceled due to COVID-19 -- there still a way for you to enjoy your favorite State Fair necessities -- including a "Fair Food Drive-Thru" which starts July 23. Fair officials on Monday, July 20 revealed the menu for the first event.
Milwaukee man killed in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle near Highway 100 and Becher
WEST ALLIS -- A Milwaukee man, 35, died following a crash near Highway 100 and Becher Street late Monday morning, July 13 involving his motorcycle and a vehicle.Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m.Citizens and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcycle operator died at the scene.A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was headed north on S. 108th Street when there was a crash involving another vehicle.No other injuries were reported.Police noted the driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, police said.
Officials: Armed male dies after he was shot by police outside Milwaukee VA Medical Center
MILWAUKEE -- A man died at the hospital after he was shot by police on the property of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center near 47th Street and National Avenue Monday evening, July 6.
West Allis police respond to fight in garage, stand off with suspect for hours
WEST ALLIS -- Police say they got a call around 5 a.m. for a fight between two males in a garage near S. 56th Street and W.
Man files complaint against West Allis police, says he was falsely accused, detained over reported car theft
WEST ALLIS -- A Milwaukee man has filed a complaint against West Allis police, saying he was falsely accused and detained Sunday evening, June 14 over a reported car theft.The city attorney tells FOX6 News that the complaint is on file regarding the incident, which happened at a West Allis tattoo parlor.
'Escalated into a fiasco:' Police issue 100+ citations related to Hwy 100 cruising
WEST ALLIS -- An impromptu cruising event along Highway 100 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend led to reckless behavior and dozens of citations.
West Allis police issue warning following 'numerous complaints of cruising on HWY 100'
WEST ALLIS -- A police chase that started Saturday night, May 23 in Greenfield ended with one man in custody.It began when officers tried to stop a driver for registration issues.The pursuit eventually ended at Highway 100 and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa -- with squads from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Greenfield Police Department and West Allis Police Department involved.
Police: Driver in custody after pursuit ends near HWY 100 and Watertown Plank
WAUWATOSA -- A male driver has been taken into custody following a pursuit that took place Saturday night, according to Greenfield police.Police attempted to stop the driver for vehicle registration issues when he took off.
'Stop sticks were successfully deployed:' 3 in custody after leading West Allis police on pursuit
WEST ALLIS -- Three people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, May 5 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis and ended in Greenfield.The pursuit began around 1:50 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 60th and Grant.