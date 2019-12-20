WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A 74-year-old Greenfield man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with autism several times while she was at work at the Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin was sentenced to prison Wednesday, May 1.Humberto Paniagua in late February pleaded no contest to one of four felony charges filed against him -- second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim.In court on Wednesday, Paniagua was sentenced to serve three years in prison and four years' extended supervision, with credit for four days' time served.

May 1, 2019