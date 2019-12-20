'I'm sorry:' New Berlin man accused in death of his wife of 40 years pleads not guilty

'I'm sorry:' New Berlin man accused in death of his wife of 40 years pleads not guilty

NEW BERLIN -- A New Berlin man accused in connection with the death of his wife of 40 years pleaded not guilty Friday, June 7.James Farris, 59, faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, domestic abuse.During Farris' preliminary hearing Friday, a motion to dismiss the case was denied by the court, and two New Berlin Police Department detectives testified.

74-year-old convicted of sexually assaulting cinema employee with autism sentenced to prison

74-year-old convicted of sexually assaulting cinema employee with autism sentenced to prison

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A 74-year-old Greenfield man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with autism several times while she was at work at the Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin was sentenced to prison Wednesday, May 1.Humberto Paniagua in late February pleaded no contest to one of four felony charges filed against him -- second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim.In court on Wednesday, Paniagua was sentenced to serve three years in prison and four years' extended supervision, with credit for four days' time served.