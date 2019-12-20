Driver pronounced dead, had 'critical medical event' before car crashed into New Berlin playground
NEW BERLIN -- Police said on Friday, June 12 that the driver of a vehicle that drove through a playground fence at Malone Park in New Berlin the day before has died.The 74-year-old New Berlin man experienced a "critical medical event" just prior to the crash in which he went through the fence and struck a tree.
NEW BERLIN -- Police say a vehicle drove through a playground fence at Malone Park and struck a tree, injuring one person around 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.
NEW BERLIN -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle wreck that happened near 124th and Cleveland on Tuesday morning, April 28.
NEW BERLIN -- Two people -- including a New Berlin police officer -- were injured in a four-vehicle accident Tuesday morning near 124th Street and Cleveland Avenue.Authorities with the police and fire departments were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.
New Berlin police warn of spam phone calls from Publisher's Clearing House
NEW BERLIN -- New Berlin police are alerting citizens about spam phone calls from Publisher's Clearing House.Officials noted in a Facebook post that during a phone conversation, the suspect reports that you won a large sum of money.
Chicago men accused of stealing mail from New Berlin businesses, chucking it during pursuit
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Charges were filed Tuesday, Feb. 4 against two Chicago men accused of throwing mail stolen from New Berlin businesses from a vehicle during a pursuit early on Monday, Feb. 3.
NEW BERLIN -- Piles of paper were sent flying during a high-speed chase in New Berlin early Monday, Feb. 3 when police said two men tried to toss out evidence while fleeing from officers.
NEW BERLIN -- A 72-year-old Brookfield man has died after a single-vehicle accident on S.
3 arrests after pursuit ended in crash into retention pond in New Berlin
NEW BERLIN -- A pursuit ended with a crash into a retention pond in New Berlin Sunday night, Jan. 5.Police said officers were involved in brief pursuit before the vehicle ended up in the pond near Beloit Road and Moorland Road.
New Berlin PD: Pursuit involving Maserati reaches 120 mph, ends in crash
NEW BERLIN -- A Maserati flying at 120 miles per hour leads Waukesha County authorities on an overnight chase -- until the driver loses control and crashes.
Boy gets big surprise from New Berlin police on his 3rd birthday
NEW BERLIN -- New Berlin police went above and beyond to help a young boy celebrate his third birthday.Amanda Robins says all her son Kevin wanted for his birthday on Thursday, June 27 was to see police.
65-year-old woman killed after being struck by teenage driver in New Berlin
NEW BERLIN -- A 65-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near 159th and National Saturday, June 22.
NEW BERLIN -- A New Berlin man, 36, died after crashing his car into Living Word Apostolic Church in New Berlin Tuesday, June 11.
New Berlin police captain goes above and beyond the call of duty for a good cause
NEW BERLIN -- A New Berlin police captain went above the call of duty for a great cause.
NEW BERLIN -- A 36-year-old New Berlin man died at the hospital after crashing into a church on W.
'I'm sorry:' New Berlin man accused in death of his wife of 40 years pleads not guilty
NEW BERLIN -- A New Berlin man accused in connection with the death of his wife of 40 years pleaded not guilty Friday, June 7.James Farris, 59, faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, domestic abuse.During Farris' preliminary hearing Friday, a motion to dismiss the case was denied by the court, and two New Berlin Police Department detectives testified.
74-year-old convicted of sexually assaulting cinema employee with autism sentenced to prison
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A 74-year-old Greenfield man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with autism several times while she was at work at the Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin was sentenced to prison Wednesday, May 1.Humberto Paniagua in late February pleaded no contest to one of four felony charges filed against him -- second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim.In court on Wednesday, Paniagua was sentenced to serve three years in prison and four years' extended supervision, with credit for four days' time served.
Officials: Brown deer woman scams elderly man she met in nursing home, illegally films them in sex act
NEW BERLIN -- A Brown Deer woman is accused of scamming an elderly man.