Milwaukee Police Officer Jerving funeral; family, friends say final goodbyes

Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer fatally shot in the line of duty last week, will be laid to rest Monday, Feb. 13.

Jerving will receive full honors at his funeral, held at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. Law enforcement from across the state and country are expected to pay their respects for the fallen officer, whose family said the support from near and far has been overwhelming.

Wisconsin Honor Guard Association is helping provide full honors for Jerving. Those honors include a rifle firing party, commonly known as a 21-gun salute, the playing of "Taps," the presentation of the American flag draped over his casket and more. Flight for Life will conduct a flyover.

Passion to serve

Jerving was a lifelong Milwaukee resident and decorated officer, honored by the police department in fall 2022 for saving someone's life in June.

MPD said he received the award "for heroically providing lifesaving care to a shooting victim during extremely dangerous conditions." Officer Jerving grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped save a man in a burning vehicle who had been shot.

"He was a loving friend, trusting colleague and outstanding officer whose passion it was to serve since the age of 13," Norman said.

Jerving was roughly halfway through his studies for a bachelor's of science in criminal justice at Marian University when he was killed. One person who read what Jerving wrote for class called it a "plan for his community from the grave."

"Officer Jerving was somebody who had a heart for it. He really wanted to make this community a better place, and we were blessed to have that time with him," said Callista Gould, assistant vice president for marketing and communications for Marian University.



Honoring the fallen

A procession guided Jerving's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office Tuesday morning. Highways were shut down Tuesday evening for another procession, as the fallen officer's body was transported from the Milwaukee medical examiner's office to a Brookfield funeral home.

A growing memorial to remember the fallen officer formed at Milwaukee Police District 4.

How to help

A squad outside the police station was draped with a flag. Passersby left bouquets of flowers and other items.

On Tuesday night, dozens of Milwaukee police motorcycles and squads escorted the hearse carrying his remains to Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield, where a handful of people, like Dennis Kegley, felt they had to be.

With only lights flashing along the procession route and upon arrival, for so many, the silence was overwhelming.

Jerving's line-of-duty death was the first under Norman's tenure. However, he was the fifth killed in the line of duty in the past five years. A sixth officer, Kou Her, was driving after his shift when he was hit and killed by a reckless driver.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for the funeral.

Shootout with robbery suspect

Jerving was shot on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7 during what police said was a struggle with a robbery suspect.

The shooting happened near 14th and Cleveland around 1:15 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said it was reported that a man, wanted for a Monday night robbery that took place near Teutonia and Good Hope, was in the area. Norman identified that man as 19-year-old Terrell Thompson.

Norman said officers found Thompson, but he ran off. After officers caught up to him, during a struggle, Norman said Thompson shot Jerving. Jerving then fired back, hitting Thompson.

Jerving died at the hospital. Thompson died at the scene.

FOX6 News learned Thompson was in court Monday for a 2021 case and pleaded guilty to causing a hit-and-run.

Court records indicate Judge Christopher Dee ordered Thompson to serve 120 days in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, formerly the House of Correction, but stayed that sentence in favor of 12 months of probation. It means Thompson only had to serve time if he violated the conditions of his probation.

The shootout happened more than two years after Thompson blew a red light at Sherman and Bradley in Milwaukee and then ran away from the crash scene a year-and-a-half after he hit two more cars in one night and ran away again.

"He was 17 and 18 years old at the time he committed the offenses he was charged with," said Julius Kim, criminal defense attorney and FOX6 News legal consultant. "The criminal justice system is going to try to treat younger offenders, meaning 17- 18- 19-year-old offenders, differently than older people who may be more mature."

Thompson apologized and called the hit-and-run crashes a "life learning lesson." His lawyer acknowledged he was facing 120 days in jail, adding, "thankfully, the state's not asking for it." The judge told Thompson: "You got the benefit of a good bargain."

Fourteen hours later, Milwaukee police say Jerving paid the price. Thompson barely made it 12 hours before police say he committed an armed robbery, and two hours after that, they say he was involved in a shootout with Jerving.

At the sentencing hearing, Thompson's attorney said he had a supportive mother, he was pursuing his GED, had a job painting cars with his cousin and even had a job interview scheduled for the day of the shootout. All of that played into the decision to release him on probation for a year.

Official statements

Statement from Milwaukee FPC:

"Today, as many gather to say their final goodbyes to Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, we extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones and the Milwaukee Police Department.

"Almost one week ago, we woke up to the terrible news that Officer Jerving had been killed in the line of duty. Since then, we have not only learned more details about that fateful day, but we have also continued to learn about Officer Jerving’s life and his commitment to the City of Milwaukee.

"Officer Jerving’s family and friends have shared the enthusiasm and pride that he exhibited after realizing his dream of becoming a Milwaukee Police Officer. A lifelong resident of the City of Milwaukee and a four-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, Officer Jerving proudly served and protected the people of Milwaukee on a daily basis. Just last year, he received an MPD merit award for providing lifesaving care to a shooting victim during extremely dangerous conditions.

"It is with heavy hearts that we remember Officer Jerving and his pride and eagerness to serve as an officer with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues at the Milwaukee Police Department as they mourn his loss.

"Officer Jerving paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the Milwaukee community, and for this, he will always be remembered."