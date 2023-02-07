Milwaukee police officers remembered; gave ultimate sacrifice

The Milwaukee Police Department has lost several officers in the line of duty since the summer of 2018.

Officer Charles Irvine Jr. died in a crash during a police chase near 76th and Silver Spring in June 2018. The man convicted in connection with Irvine's death, Ladell Harrison, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime.

In July 2018, Officer Michael Michalski was fatally shot while taking part in a check on a wanted suspect, Jonathan Copeland, near 28th and Wright. Copeland was wanted on drug and gun violations. Court documents say as Michalski and other officers attempted to arrest Copeland, Michalski went up a staircase and encountered "slight movement in a pile of clothing." The report says the suspect "hid silently for over 10 minutes on the landing, and ambushed and shot Officer Michalski as the officer began to close in." Michalski was struck – and later died.

On Feb. 6, 2019, Officer Matthew Rittner was killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant at a home on the Milwaukee's south side. Rittner was a decorated member of the force and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was also a husband and father. The man convicted in Rittner's shooting, Jordan Fricke, was sentenced to life in prison.

Off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her died following a crash back in June 2019. He was a 2-year veteran of the department. Kou Her was driving on N. 60th Street after his shift when he was hit and killed by a reckless driver. In May 2022, that driver, Dante James, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A beloved Milwaukee police officer was remembered for his 18 years of service to the community in September 2019. Mark Lentz, a motorcycle police officer, was hurt in the line of duty in 2017 while making a traffic stop for a speeding driver. When Lentz tried to stop that driver, Milwaukee police say Lentz was intentionally hit by a second vehicle. Lentz died in September 2019 from health issues he suffered from that crash.

Of historical note, MPD posted a tribute on Tuesday morning to Patrolman Robert Kraemer who died in the line of duty February 7, 1963.