Community vigil for Milwaukee Officer Jerving

Ahead of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's funeral, the community was invited to pay respects at a vigil Friday, Feb. 10.

The vigil was held at the Silver Spring Church of God, just down the block from Police District 4 where Jerving worked. The 37-year-old died in the line of duty Tuesday morning after a shootout with a robbery suspect near 14th and Cleveland.

Community activist Tracey Dent, who helped organize the vigil, said it is part of the healing process and lets the police and Jerving's family know they are supported.

"We like to have the community pay their respects to the police department and fallen officer, because they put their lives on the line every single day, but we also have to realize they’re human beings just like us. They go home to their families just like we do," Dent said.

The vigil started at 6 p.m.

