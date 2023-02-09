In honor of Peter Jerving: Milwaukee company's shirts benefit family

article

A Milwaukee company, "Shirts and Logos," has created an end of watch T-shirt to commemorate the life and service of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

All proceeds will be donated to Officer Jerving's family.

The T-shirt features the fallen officer's badge number on the front and his end of watch date on the back.

The company is selling the shirts for $35 dollars, with all proceeds beneifting the Jerving family.

The brother of an employee works as an officer in MPD's District 4 and was friends with Officer Jerving. That employee helped create the shirt with his brother.

"It’s very emotional. It just hits home," said Jason Baker with Shirts and Logos. "I feel like as a business, it’s the least we could do to show our support and appreciation for the job they do on a daily basis."

The goal is to sell more than 1,000.

"Those guys are out there every day protecting us and when something like that happens, it’s just not right," said Rick Marino, owner.

According to a post on social media, the Milwaukee Police Department asked the company to help with this fundraiser for the family, which they accepted "with sadness and honor."

They ask that you "please consider helping out by making a purchase" or spreading the word about the fundraiser.

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving

Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7 after chasing robbery suspect Terrell Thompson near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side. Jerving had four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department.